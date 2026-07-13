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WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for July 13 with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar

Some of WWE's biggest stars will be in Dallas as the ramp-up to SummerSlam continues

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As SummerSlam draws ever nearer, WWE will send many of its biggest stars to Dallas for Raw on Monday night. That includes Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who are all set for huge SummerSlam matches.

Rollins and Reigns are set to meet for Reigns' world heavyweight championship on the first weekend in August. Meanwhile, despite being "retired," Lesnar will meet Oba Femi in a SummerSlam rubber match in their rivalry, this time inside Hell in a Cell.

Also on Monday night, Chad Gable, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Ethan Page and Rusev will meet in a seven-man gauntlet match to crown a No. 1 contender for Penta and the intercontinental championship. Page and Rusev have been teaming up lately, targeting men such as Lee and Gable, but could butt heads if they end up in the ring together.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from American Airlines Center in Dallas, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • Seth Rollins and world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns will appear to make their SummerSlam title match official
  • Brock Lesnar will return to Raw after he and Oba Femi agreed to a SummerSlam Hell in a Cell match
  • Chad Gable, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio, Ethan Page and Rusev will battle in an intercontinental championship No. 1 contender gauntlet match
  • Iyo Sky will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez of Judgment Day
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