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WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for July 6 as Sami Zayn defends WWE title against Cody Rhodes

Zayn is looking to defend his undisputed WWE championship against the man he took it from

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At Night of Champions, Sami Zayn finally achieved his lifelong dream of holding a world championship. That night, Zayn beat champion Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a triple threat match. On Monday night, Zayn will have to secure his place as champion when he puts the title on the line against Rhodes one-on-one.

Zayn winning the championship in front of the friendly fans in Saudi Arabia is a career highlight moment, to be sure, but the question is whether he simply had one special moment, or if he's getting an actual run with the title with SummerSlam fast approaching.

Also, during Raw on Monday, Oba Femi will address his looming Hell in a Cell match with Brock Lesnar. After winning King of the Ring and earning a world title match at SummerSlam, Femi instead chose to give up that opportunity in pursuit of a rubber match with Lesnar. Femi defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania, after which Lesnar "retired" by leaving his gloves and boots in the center of the ring. Rather than fully stepping away, Lesnar attacked Femi and then won their rematch at Clash in Italy.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Allstate Arena in Chicago, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • Sami Zayn will defend the undisputed WWE championship against former champ Cody Rhodes
  • Seth Rollins will kick off the show after last week's challenge to Roman Reigns for a match at SummerSlam
  • Sol Ruca will put the women's intercontinental championship on the line against top contender Raquel Rodriguez
  • Oba Femi will discuss his SummerSlam Hell in a Cell match with Brock Lesnar
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July 7, 2026, 12:07 AM
Jul. 06, 2026, 8:07 pm EDT
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