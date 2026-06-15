WWE Raw results, live updates, review and grades for June 15 as King and Queen of the Ring semifinals begin

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

The King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches kick off on Monday when WWE Raw comes to Baltimore. The tournaments will allow the winners to not only claim the crown, but also a world championship match at SummerSlam.

On the men's side, Dominik Mysterio will battle Oba Femi in the first semifinal match. Femi is a dominant force, but the shadow of Brock Lesnar looms large after Lesnar defeated Femi in Italy to even their series at 1-1. Femi has continued to call out Lesnar, accusing him of cowardice, which could lead to Lesnar deciding to launch an attack on Monday.

In the first Queen of the Ring semifinal, Iyo Sky will battle Judgement Day's Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez and Liv Morgan of Judgement Day are both still alive in the tournament, which could lead to an awkward meeting in the finals.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2026: Results and full brackets heading into Night of Champions Shakiel Mahjouri

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

Dominik Mysterio and Oba Femi will collide in a King of the Ring semifinal match

Roman Reigns will make his return to Raw as dissent between Jacob Fatu and The Usos threatens to tear The Bloodline apart

The Queen of the Ring semifinals kick off when Iyo Sky battles Raquel Rodriguez

Chad Gable will look to continue his redemption tour when he faces off with Rusev

Charlotte Flair will battle Roxanne Perez days before Flair meets Perez's Judgment Day teammate, Liv Morgan, in the Queen of the Ring semifinals