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WWE Raw results, live updates, review and grades for June 22 as Street Profits challenge Vision for tag titles

The Vision have a big task in front of them on Monday in London

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With Night of Champions just around the corner, and the King and Queen of the Ring finals with it, WWE lands in London on Monday for Raw.

A pair of tag team championship matches are set to go down at the famed O2, with The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defending the world tag team titles against The Street Profits, and Lyra Valkyria and Bayley challenging women's tag team champions Brie Bella and Paige.

Also on Raw, Oba Femi, Jey Uso, Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan will be in attendance ahead of their King and Queen of the Ring finals matches. Femi and Uso will meet for the King of the Ring crown, while Sky and Morgan face off in the Queen of the Ring finals. The winners of those matches will go on to challenge for a world title at SummerSlam.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from The O2 in London, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • The Vision will defend the world tag team championships against The Street Profits
  • The women's tag team titles will be on the line when Brie Bella and Paige defend against the team of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley
  • The King and Queen of the Ring finalists will be in attendance as Oba Femi, Jey Uso, Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan prepare for battle
  • Chad Gable will address the WWE Universe
  • Dragon Lee will go one-on-one with Ethan Page
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