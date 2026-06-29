WWE Raw results, live updates, review and grades for June 29 featuring Night of Champions fallout

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Night of Champions went down from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, leading to a new King and Queen of the Ring being browned in tournament final matches. During Raw on Monday, the fallout from the event will be in full effect.

Oba Femi defeated Jey Uso to become King of the Ring. Femi, who will open Monday's show, now gets to call his shot for a world championship match at SummerSlam, even with the shadow of Brock Lesnar hovering over everything Femi does. On the Bloodline front, Jey's twin brother, Jimmy, is set for a singles match with LA Knight, who has been focused on trying to tear down The Bloodline before Roman Reigns can repeat his reign of terror.

Newly crowned Queen of the Ring Iyo Sky will also be in the building. Sky defeated women's world champion Liv Morgan to win the crown. Morgan, who was looking to win the tournament and head to SmackDown to unify her title with the WWE women's championship, was "cursed" by Danhausen ahead of the tournament finals, and saw Sky make it clear that she would challenge her in a SummerSlam rematch with Morgan's title on the line.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

Oba Femi will kick off Raw after becoming King of the Ring

Queen of the Ring winner Iyo Sky will appear after calling out Liv Morgan for SummerSlam

Joe Hendry will hold a special concert

Chad Gable will face Judgment Day's JD McDonagh in singles action

Jimmy Uso will go one-on-one with LA Knight