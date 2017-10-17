WWE Raw results, recap: 20 years after debut, Kane surprises with Reigns attack
The Big Red Machine, who is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, emerged from under the ring
"That's gotta be … that's gotta be Kane!"
A little more than 20 years to the day that Vince McMahon uttered those exact words to welcome Kane to WWE at In Your House: Badd Blood, the Big Red Machine stole the headlines on Monday Night Raw by returning to attack Roman Reigns in the main event.
The reveal added a serious curveball to the ongoing storyline of The Shield's reunion and greatly teased which direction WWE might be headed as we embark on the journey to Survivor Series in November.
Monday's show was also a go-home episode for this weekend's Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. Let's take a look at the biggest moments:
Kane makes surprise return
The night began with a reunited Shield, dressed in their old gear and entering the ring through the crowd. They took turns cutting promos on their reunion until they were interrupted by Braun Strowman, The Miz and Sheamus & Cesaro. Raw general manager Kurt Angle quickly ran out to make sure they saved the violence for TLC. Later during Miz TV, Angle squashed Miz's attempt at adding a fifth member to the TLC match against The Shield. After an argument, Angle agreed that Strowman would need to defeat Reigns in a steel cage tonight to add the fifth member; a loss, meanwhile, would return the match to 3-on-3. After Strowman accepted the stipulation on Miz's behalf, Angle added the caveat that everyone was banned from ringside. In the locker room, Curtis Axel gave a pep talk to Strowman because he was excited to join the TLC match in his hometown of Minneapolis. He was goaded to find Reigns backstage and attack him and eventually found the guts but was revealed as hung up by his shoes in the backstage area after commercial break. Upon finding Axel, Miz told Renee Young that "The Axeman" was never intended to be their fifth member.
#TheShield's journey to #WWETLC 2017 has been a turbulent one, but @WWERomanReigns@TheDeanAmbrose & @WWERollins are as united as ever! #RAWpic.twitter.com/LeUgmEv9Wh— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
During the steel cage match in the main event, Reigns and Strowman traded big spots and near falls, including a superplex from Strowman which halted Reigns' escape attempt. Reigns would try to climb over the cage a second time and was blocked by Sheamus & Cesaro. Out came Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and a four-way brawl ensued. The fighting continued up the ramp and into the backstage area where The Miz snuck in to lock all four wrestlers behind a garage door. Back inside the ring, Reigns escaped a powerbomb attempt to hit a Superman punch for a two count. But just as Reigns was setting up his spear, the house lights turned red and Kane appeared from a whole in the ring canvas. Kane hit Reigns with a pair of chokeslams. Strowman followed with a pair of running powerslams, sandwiched around a Tombstone piledriver from Kane, to record the pin.
For as much as the storyline (Kane avenging his brother Undertaker being retired by Reigns) and the timing (the 20th anniversary of Kane's debut) made sense, there was a convoluted feel to the execution. Reigns-Undertaker wasn't a particularly well-received program or WrestleMania main event, meaning the addition of Kane to an already crowded TLC match feels like a gratuitous doubling down of nostalgia. Bringing back The Shield and milking it for all it's worth is one thing, but getting fans excited to see a 50-year-old Kane return from his real-life mayoral campaign in Knox County, Tennessee, didn't quite improve on what was already being built with The Shield reunion.
The #MonsterAmongMen@BraunStrowman gets by with a little help from a friend... the 5th member of his #WWETLC team, @KaneWWE!!! #RAWpic.twitter.com/tQaVZ0A5JD— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
Finn Balor brings back the Demon
During an in-ring promo, Balor admitted he was wrong to assume Sister Abigail wasn't real and just another Bray Wyatt trick. In order to "slay the monster," Balor revealed he would activate his own demon for Sunday's TLC match against Sister Abigail. After the arena lights began to pulsate amid flashes of red and the opening to Balor's theme music, the camera panned in on his face. "My demon has no fear, my demon dreams about nightmares" Balor said, just as his face alternated between normal and painted like a demon in orange. "And my demon is dying to meet you Sister Abigal. Run!"
Balor's closing word may as well be advice for anyone expecting this absurd storyline to turn in a better direction. Surprisingly, it's actually not the supernatural elements that make this story so bad, it's instead the comical execution. Painting Balor's face orange to make it a festive match for Halloween removes any redeeming "cool factor" left to his Demon character. Not only is this program ruining Wyatt, it may be taking down Balor along with it. He's simply too good to have any further need for the cheesiness of the Demon outside of special occasions at major cards. Sunday's TLC is not one of them.
Consider yourself formally introduced to @FinnBalor's DEMON...— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
...RUN! #RAWpic.twitter.com/RpBMtgxbwe
What else happened on Raw?
- Jason Jordan, Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews def. Elias, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson via pinfall: Gallows and Anderson joined Elias on guitar before the match for a cover of The Honky Tonk Man's theme song and a second with ad-libbed lyrics taking shots at Jordan. The match ended when Crews hit his sitout powerbomb on Anderson for the pin.
- Cedric Alexander def. Jack Gallagher via pinfall: In a preview of their tag match at TLC, Rich Swann and The Brian Kendrick joined their partners at ringside for support. Swann prevented Kendrick from interfering by hitting a tornado DDT, and Alexander landed his lumbar check for the 1-2-3.
- Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox via submission: For the second straight week, Fox tapped out via the Banks Statement. Afterwards, she flipped out and screamed for a rematch. Later, during Banks' backstage interview, Fox brutally attacked her from behind and pushed down referee Darrick Moore, which brought her an undisclosed fine.
- Enzo Amore recruits help: After Amore opened with a promo claiming he was screwed out of his cruiserweight title "by a corrupt GM," out came Kalisto to argue. He was quickly attacked from behind by a four-pack of heels -- Tony Nese, Noam Dar, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari -- sent out by Amore. Mustafa Ali ran in to help but was quickly overwhelmed. Amore hit Kalisto with his Jaw-Done-Zo finisher.
- Raw Tag Team Championship -- Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins def. Sheamus & Cesaro via pinfall to retain the titles: Near falls and late saves were a plenty. In the end, Rollins helped Ambrose escape a double-team attempt. Rollins hit Cesaro with his Kings Landing knee, and Ambrose followed with Dirty Deeds for the 1-2-3.
- Mickie James & Bayley def. Alexa Bliss & Emma via pinfall: Emma accepted Bliss' early backstage offer to team up. After Bliss knocked Bayley out of the ring and spent a bit too long talking trash, the two-segment match ended with Bliss turning around and catching a Mick Kick from James for the finish.
