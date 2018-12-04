WWE Raw results, recap, grades: An improvement from last week, but that's not saying much

One week after a Raw that was generally described as one of the worst in modern history, WWE reminded viewers once more how unwilling it is to compete in any form with late-season football. If anything, Monday's episode was an improvement from the three-hour shamble from the previous week. Sadly, however, it wasn't by much as another stale effort heavy on rehashing and vanilla execution became the norm. Do the recent losses of top talent like Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman hurt? Without question. But what hurts more is seeing WWE creative so willing to present a second-rate product as a result. The Ronda Rousey-Nia Jax storyline which bookended the show simply lacked juice or any significant storyline development.

Even the angle which should've been the hottest -- the dissolution of the partnership between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler -- played out as underwhelming. Raw isn't just the main roster "B" show at the moment, it's on the verge of becoming DVR material at best. If WWE has been consistent about anything in the second half of 2018, it's knowing when to reextend that creative carrot to keep its core from walking away for good. Here's to hoping next Monday is that week.

Ronda Rousey continues feud with Nia Jax

Raw began with what was supposed to be an advertised tag team match featuring Rousey and Natalya against Jax and Tamina Snuka. Out came the Riott Squad to help the heels beat them both down, including Natalya being superkicked by Ruby Riott off the apron into a double powerbomb through a ringside table by Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

An angry Rousey screamed at Alexa Bliss backstage. Bliss, who was appointed by acting general manager Baron Corbin to oversee the women's division, said she sent the Riott Squad home and would help Rousey find a new partner to replace the injured Natalya. Rousey said she will get her own. Later, during a backstage interview where it was revealed that Rousey chose Ember Moon, Jax got in the face of Charly Caruso and screamed her plans to torture Rousey and regain the title.

Ronda Rousey & Ember Moon def. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka via submission: The heel duo attacked Rousey from behind before Moon reached the ring. Eventually, a hot tag led Rousey to land a Superman punch on Snuka and a creative step-up knee before Jax dove in to save the pin. Moon went on to hit her Eclipse on Snuka before Rousey produced a tap via armbar.

This was cookie cutter from the beginning in terms of creativity and lacked both a strong enough reveal or any legitimate heat to be depended upon as a quality main event worth building to. The most redeemable moments may have been Jax's almost sociopathic delivery in the face of Caruso during her pre-match interview, which was a noticeable step forward. Still, the larger problem is that unlike the lead women's feud on SmackDown involving Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, both Jax and Rousey typically lack the chops to carry key Raw segments on the microphone to build interest. It's time to consider giving Rousey the kind of mouthpiece (Paul Heyman anyone?) who can elevate her character to the level which her physical talent deserves. Grade: C

Drew McIntyre turns on Dolph Ziggler

Following a video package to kick off "Drew McIntyre appreciation night," Corbin presented the "Scottish Psychopath" with a gold medal of excellence as a gift for ridding the show of Kurt Angle. McIntyre followed with a promo centered upon how he changed the culture of the locker room and "reformed Raw in my image." After McIntyre called Finn Balor "nothing more than a boy in a man's world," out came Ziggler to ponder why he wasn't invited to the party.

McIntyre insulted Ziggler's height and referred to himself as the brains, muscle and talent of their pairing. He also said their business relationship wasn't working for him anymore. "Your role was to get me in a prominent position and look at me now," McIntyre said. "You did it, you succeeded for once in your life." But after McIntyre added that he was the reason Ziggler became relevant for the first time in 10 years, Ziggler finally snapped and hit a ZigZag before walking off. Corbin immediately interrupted him and booked a match.

Dolph Ziggler def. Drew McIntyre via pinfall: McIntyre manhandled him for most of the match and even taunted him during it on the microphone. Out came Balor to monitor from the outside. Just as Ziggler began to rally, Balor nailed McIntyre with a missile dropkick on the floor while the referee was distracted. McIntyre just barely avoided a countout before walking into a superkick for the 1-2-3. Later on during a backstage interview, McIntyre said Ziggler was never his friend -- only an asset -- and called the victory a tainted one. He later gained revenge (see below) by attacking Balor backstage.

While there were certainly moments in the Ziggler-McIntyre match to like, the dissolution of their partnership, which had been teased for months, felt rushed and almost secondary to the larger McIntyre-Balor feud. The confusing psychology of having Balor help Ziggler (before doing the same for Elias) only to then be helped by Apollo Crews later on (see below) only made things worse. McIntyre is still nothing short of magic on the microphone, but having Balor cheat in order to help Ziggler avoid having to job out in a one-sided loss made Ziggler appear unnecessarily weak. If all of this leads to a eight-man tag match next week on Raw pairing Balor, Ziggler, Elias and Crews against McIntyre, Corbin, Lashley and Mahal, consider me out for good. Grade: C+

Dean Ambrose tangles with Seth Rollins once more

One week after receiving immunization shots to prevent him catching anything from the WWE Universe, Ambrose walked to the ring in a gas mask flanked by a swat team wearing the same. He then cut a promo in which he called both Seth Rollins and the Houston crowd "needy." He also accused Rollins and Roman Reigns of selling out before labeling himself "the last man in this business with integrity" and the "moral compass" of WWE. Although Rollins' music hit, "The Architect" surprised by emerging from the crowd to attack Ambrose and take out the swat team. A brawl ensued into the crowd before Ambrose took control by beating Rollins with the gas mask and hitting a Dirty Deeds on the floor. "At least I have integrity," Ambrose muttered. Corey Graves and Ambrose's wife, Renee Young, then got into an argument at the commentary desk with Young saying, "no one is allowed to know behind closed doors what goes on with a husband and wife. How dare you?"

You want the good news or bad news first? Let's stick with the good: The argument involving Young and WWE's further acknowledgement of her marriage with Ambrose and the awkwardness of having her watch him act so distasteful from the commentary desk was both compelling and needed. Consider me all-in regarding what happens next on that front. The bad news, however, is that Ambrose's promo was terrible again.

After an insanely hot start to this feud, which played in daring fashion off the emotions of Reigns' real-life leukemia battle, the intensity of this once can't-miss angle continues to dissipate. Rollins and Ambrose combine just about every week for the same generic brawl while Ambrose's character continues to care about seemingly the wrong things (I.e. the smell of the crowd). Presenting the insane Ambrose as someone who feels justified for attacking Rollins as payback for him originally breaking up The Shield is so simplistically perfect, it writes itself. Consider this a time where WWE needs to get out of the way and let the natural magic of each performer help write new chapters to their feud that lame dialogue about vaccinations only ruins. Grade: C

What else happened on Raw?