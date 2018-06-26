WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Bayley snaps, Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler fun soured

Despite some questionable booking at times, Raw remains headed in the right direction as WWE embarks on the two-month build to SummerSlam in late August. Monday's episode produced a thrilling 28-minute main event and plenty of storyline developments -- particularly to the midcard and lower-midcard -- which helped offset some of the lazy and repeat business which dominated the opening hour.

But from Bayley's maniacal attack on Sasha Banks to Braun Strowman's vehicular destruction and a tap out from Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss in a non-title match, there was something for everyone over the three-hour show, even if the booking decisions involving Roman Reigns continue to attract cross examinations.

It would just be nice to see WWE take more chances and move away from such a predictable mold, especially just one week removed from the kind of episode that teased a new direction had been undertaken.

Roman Reigns saves Seth Rollins following main event

The much-hyped intercontinental title rematch between new champion Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins was given main event status and a ton of time to work with as entrances began at 10:28 p.m. ET. The 28-minute match that followed evolved quickly from a slow start and was even better than last week's surprise Ziggler win following Drew McIntyre's interference. The same result nearly happened again on Monday until referee John Cone ejected McIntyre midway through the match.

Intercontinental Championship -- Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler (c) via disqualification: The match produced multiple "This is awesome" chants from the crowd, including after Ziggler's stiff tornado DDT late on the ring apron. Rollins teased the crowd with four straight near falls late that likely would've blown the roof off in San Diego, including kickouts after a Zig-Zag and superkick. Rollins then hit a superplex into a Falcon's Arrow, but his pin attempt was broken up by McIntyre returning to pull the referee out and force the disqualification. McIntyre mauled Ziggler inside the ring until Roman Reigns ran in to lay Ziggler out with a vicious spear on the ramp before hitting a Superman punch on McIntyre.

Considering how great the Ziggler-Rollins rematch was building up to be, it was certainly difficult to stomach a DQ schmoz finish following nearly 30 minutes of crisp action. It was just as hard to see WWE once again return to stubborn babyface booking of Reigns by having him save Rollins despite already being involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley (see below). Still, there's certainly sound reasoning behind WWE's decision from a long-term booking standpoint (and the execution of the finish was well done and popped the crowd).

Should this decision combine with the rumors of Dean Ambrose's return from injury to produce a revamped Shield reunion, it just might pay off in the long run. But show me anyone already worn down by the force feeding of Reigns who would've preferred this to a clean victory for either performer? Ziggler and Rollins deserved better on this night after WWE finally stopped chasing the ratings game in lieu of putting its best offering in the main event where it belongs. Grade: B+

Bayley viciously assaults Sasha Banks

Saying they are too valuable for Raw to be split up, general manager Kurt Angle forced Bayley to team up with ex-best friend and burgeoning rival Sasha Banks (along with Ember Moon) in a six-woman tag team match against the Riott Squad. Ruby Riott, meanwhile, kept up her squad's recent backstage hijinks by interrupting a Jinder Mahal photo shoot to smash a camera.

The Riott Squad def. Sasha Banks, Bayley & Ember Moon via pinfall: The two-segment match featured a fast pace. The finish came when Banks was distracted by the heels, allowing Riott to roll her up from behind. Business picked up huge from there as Bayley attacked Banks in a fashion that was polar opposite to her character. After being thrown face first into the turnbuckle, Banks was thrown to the floor and twice slammed into the ring stairs. Bayley screamed in her face before delivering "you think you are better than me" and walking off. Afterwards, Angle told Bayley she will attend mandatory counseling or lose her job. Following Raw, Angle told Banks the same thing in a video posted on Twitter.

It took a long time for us to get here but the last two weeks have made the payoff of Banks-Bayley feud feel worth the wait. Seeing Bayley snap in such an aggressive way was the perfect exclamation point to establish an emotional connection to what was happening. Here's to hoping a featured SummerSlam match between the two is the long-term payoff. Grade: B+

Brock Lesnar triggers change for Extreme Rules

Referencing social media posts from Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, Angle and constable Baron Corbin entered the ring to announce that a loophole in Lesnar's contract allowed him to call off the July 15 multi-men men pay-per-view match designed to create his next opponent. Each time Angle attempted to explain the situation, he was interrupted by Reigns and then Lashley, which led to an exchange from both on the microphone.

Reigns, who once again referred to Lashley as "Bob," called out his failed mixed martial arts career and 10-year gap from WWE. Lashley countered by mentioning Reigns' inability to defeat Lesnar after three years. Just as Angle said he would take the idea of a Reigns-Lashley match under advisement for Extreme Rules, The Revival came out to pitch the idea of a tag team rematch from last week.

The Revival def. Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley via pinfall: The match played out nearly identical to seven days ago as Reigns tagged himself in against Lashley's wishes to hit a Superman punch. But after Reigns' ducked Lashley's attempt to counter, a brief argument ensued. Scott Dawson used the distraction to blast Lashley before eating a spear from Reigns. Dash Wilder rolled up Reigns from behind for the upset victory.

Despite the alternate finish, running back the same ill-advised match as last week's episode proved to be the first in a series of lazy moves Monday by WWE creative. Lucky for fans, Reigns was fantastic on the microphone before the match, delivering trash talk in such a real manner that it brought back memories of his strong work opposite John Cena last fall. For the first time, the idea of a Reigns-Lashley feud felt like an encouraging idea. While it's uncertain what caused the Lesnar switch behind the scenes, the development has potential considering how much WWE has used multi-men matches as an uninspiring crutch. Grade: B-

What else happened on Raw?

Curtis Axel def. Matt Hardy via pinfall: The B-Team mocked the Deleters of Worlds during a pre-match promo in which they choked on the smoke around them. The match was brief and featured worked mistake finish as Hardy slipped on the top rope after lifting up Axel for a suplex. Axel fell forward on top of him for an awkward cross-body splash and a pin. After a wild celebration from Axel and Bo Dallas, the Raw tag team champions applauded their effort, calling it "wonderful."



The B-Team mocked the Deleters of Worlds during a pre-match promo in which they choked on the smoke around them. The match was brief and featured worked mistake finish as Hardy slipped on the top rope after lifting up Axel for a suplex. Axel fell forward on top of him for an awkward cross-body splash and a pin. After a wild celebration from Axel and Bo Dallas, the Raw tag team champions applauded their effort, calling it "wonderful." Authors of Pain def. Rich & Rex Gibson via pinfall: Before the match, AoP bullied a member of WWE's backstage crew and pushed him, which produced a lecture and warning from Titus Worldwide. After Akam and Rezar responded with, "thanks but no thanks," they walked to the ring for this brief and violent squash match against a comically inferior enhancement team. After Akam delivered a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles on Rex, he joined Rezar in delivering their Last Chapter finisher for the 1-2-3. A brief beatdown after the bell from AoP produced a run-in from Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews to scare them off.



Before the match, AoP bullied a member of WWE's backstage crew and pushed him, which produced a lecture and warning from Titus Worldwide. After Akam and Rezar responded with, "thanks but no thanks," they walked to the ring for this brief and violent squash match against a comically inferior enhancement team. After Akam delivered a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles on Rex, he joined Rezar in delivering their Last Chapter finisher for the 1-2-3. A brief beatdown after the bell from AoP produced a run-in from Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews to scare them off. Natalya def. Alexa Bliss via submission: With Mickie James by her side, Bliss called the suspended Ronda Rousey "the most entitled, spoiled brat" on the planet. Her lengthy promo ended with a run-in from Natalya, who claimed "the countdown is on" at 23 days until Rousey's return. Nattie also revealed she had spoken to Angle about getting a match, right now, against Bliss and upped the ante by bringing out a suddenly babyface Nia Jax by her side. The match turned out to be a good one with both selling out physically, including a stiff counter Michinoku Driver from Natalya. The finish came when Jax distracted Bliss by grabbing her leg. Natalya followed with a discuss clothesline before producing a quick tap via Sharpshooter in this non-title match.



With Mickie James by her side, Bliss called the suspended Ronda Rousey "the most entitled, spoiled brat" on the planet. Her lengthy promo ended with a run-in from Natalya, who claimed "the countdown is on" at 23 days until Rousey's return. Nattie also revealed she had spoken to Angle about getting a match, right now, against Bliss and upped the ante by bringing out a suddenly babyface Nia Jax by her side. The match turned out to be a good one with both selling out physically, including a stiff counter Michinoku Driver from Natalya. The finish came when Jax distracted Bliss by grabbing her leg. Natalya followed with a discuss clothesline before producing a quick tap via Sharpshooter in this non-title match. Mojo Rawley dismisses No Way Jose rematch: Rawley came out and took instant exception for Jose's conga line accompanying him to the ring, saying none of them (including Jose) has earned the right to do so. Rawley then cut a lengthy promo on the conga member dressed like a cheeseburger and asked, "Is this how you plan on making your mother proud?" After Rawley, who defeated Jose last week, refused to take part in the match, he laid Jose out with one stiff forearm to the face and walked off in a strong segment.

