WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Becky Lynch vows revenge, Randy Orton brutalizes again

While WWE Super ShowDown is drawing near, Raw's focus this week was geared solely on Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania business. Randy Orton again failed to explain his recent string of violent attacks, but did execute another bit of brutality to open the show. Meanwhile, Raw women's champion Becky Lynch vowed revenge on Shayna Baszler after suffering her own attack at the hands of the former two-time NXT women's champ last week.

Those were far from the only points of interest on WWE's flagship TV program, however. Drew McIntyre had a brief interaction with Brock Lesnar's advocate, Charlotte Flair explained her decision to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT women's title at WrestleMania and much more went down as Raw landed in Angel of the Wings Arena in Everett, Washington.

Let's take a look at everything that took place on this week's Raw.

Becky Lynch vows revenge on Shayna Baszler

Lynch cut an in-ring promo, addressing the attack by Baszler on last week's Raw. Lynch said she came to America seeking fame and fortune, but now has no use for fame. She then poured money out of a bag into the ring, saying she was paying her fine up front for what she does when she runs across Baszler next. Lynch ran down the list of women she had taken out on her way to becoming champion -- naming women like Asuka and Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Baszler appeared on the screen, saying Lynch would never have the chance to attack her to earn the fine she was "paying" with the bag of cash. Baszler pointed out that she's a cage fighter and will be wrestling in the Elimination Chamber match, which is held in a cage. She also said she hadn't planned on biting Lynch last week, it just happened. Baszler implored Lynch to think about the things she does have planned. She ended by saying she was going to "tear the living s---" out of Lynch while the Raw women's champion said she'd be watching Elimination Chamber closely ... and rooting for her.

An uncensored "S-word" on WWE's flagship program?! More so than than the weird bite attack last week, this whole segment felt like a way to establish Baszler as a legitimate threat. She is a different animal from all the talented women Lynch has beaten in her rise to superstardom. Even Rousey, who shares the "cage fighter" background, feels very managed and "mainstream acceptable." Sure, Rousey could rip your arm off, but only if you did something to deserve it. Baszler is promised violence in a way that feels to lack that same level of rational thinking or restraint. Grade: B+

Randy Orton brutalizes Matt Hardy ... again

Orton opened the show with an in-ring promo, and "The Viper" still would not explain the motivations behind his brutal attack on Edge. While Orton was cutting an in-ring promo explaining that no one would understand the reasons he had committed the heinous attacks, he was again confronted by Matt Hardy. Hardy had received the same treatment as Edge when Orton smashed his head and neck between two chairs on last week's Raw, and the two were supposed to meet in a no disqualification match later in the night, though Hardy -- who was sporting a neck brace -- was not medically cleared.

Orton reiterated that no one would understand why he'd carried out the attacks, but eventually said he had nothing but respect for Hardy and not only respect, but brotherly love for Edge. Hardy stressed that he wouldn't allow his career to end on Orton's terms. After Orton issued what appeared to be an apology and left the ring, he returned before executing another brutal, neck-focused attack on Hardy, culminating with chair shots to the head and neck with Hardy's head resting on the ring steps. As he walked to the back, Orton repeatedly said, "I'm sorry."

The best version of Randy Orton is the remorseless viper who strikes with nearly unmatched brutality. That has been true for basically his entire WWE career. With Edge not a fixture on the weekly shows, Orton has to do most of the heavy lifting for their program by himself. Hardy, though, has provided a compelling addition to the picture to act as a mouthpiece for the fans, demanding to know why Orton has returned to his old tactics. While Hardy's final days under contract tick away, he is reminding why he has been such a a compelling figure for so long. Grade: A-

What else happened on WWE Raw?