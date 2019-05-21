WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar teases, 24/7 championship title introduced

With what was a rather enjoyable Money in the Bank pay-per-view out of the way, the focus of Raw on Monday was to kick the build for Super ShowDown into high gear with the Saudi Arabia event nearly two weeks away. This was a stacked episode that featured stunning Money in the Bank winner Brock Lesnar having some fun with his briefcase as he teased his options, a new title being introduced into the company that immediately became very active and Roman Reigns laying down a challenge to his latest authority nemesis.

Let's take a look at everything that went down on Monday's edition of Raw.

WWE Raw results, grades

Brock Lesnar has options: The 2019 men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder and Paul Heyman kicked off Raw on Monday night, and the "Beast Incarnate" was in good spirits as he sarcastically used the briefcase like a 1980s boombox while laughing maniacally. Heyman said that he can feel the paranoia and he's heard the conspiracy theories about how exactly Lesnar took the Money in the Bank match slot. He then said both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston should be very paranoid at the moment (which alludes to the notion that Lesnar can challenge for either the universal or WWE championship). As Heyman began to run down Rollins on the mic, the "Beast Slayer" interrupted and made his way down to the ring. Rollins said he's trying to be an inspiring champion and a champion that Lesnar never had the guts to be before attempting to provoke him to cash in right there. Heyman stepped in and told Rollins that he'll simply have to wait until his client feels like cashing in the briefcase, and that he should be used to waiting because he did so at WrestleMania as he waited for his girlfriend (Becky Lynch) to get the main event that he couldn't. Kingston was then out, and he said he wants to defend against the best, and if Lesnar wants to cash in tonight, he wants it to be on him. Heyman finished by saying that he's heard both Rollins and Kingston will be in action tonight, and Lesnar and the contract aren't going anywhere. Backstage, Triple H informed Rollins and Kingston they'd be teaming up in the main event to take on Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. Grade: B

Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn via pinfall: Zayn tried to take off through the crowd before the match could even begin, and Strowman was in pursuit through the backstage area. At one point, Strowman came face-to-face with his Super ShowDown opponent, Bobby Lashley, and he informed him he'll "deal with him later." The two eventually made their way back to the ring, and Strowman battered Zayn around the ringside area. The bell did ring and Strowman got the 1-2-3 shortly after following the running powerslam. Grade: C-

Lars Sullivan beats up on Lucha House Party ... again: Sullivan was set for a scheduled in-ring interview with Charly Caruso. Before the first question could be answered, the Lucha House Party interrupted. The trio did have the upper hand at one point, using a triple dropkick to get Sullivan out of the ring. Sullivan, however, eventually began to pick them off one by one but they were able to escape before too much damage was inflicted. Grade: D

Cesaro def. Ricochet via pinfall: Incredible television match with Ricochet selling the injuries from Money in the Bank. The singles outlook for Cesaro continues to be positive as he earned the win after the Gotch Neutralizer. Grade: A-

Baron Corbin provokes AJ Styles: Backstage, Styles said he has a lot of work ahead of him after his loss to Rollins at Money in the Bank. He said he knows he can defeat Rollins before being interrupted by Baron Corbin. Corbin called Styles a failure and said it was a slap in the face that he wasn't the one to get the title shot against Rollins. Styles showed him what a slap in the face really is ... by literally slapping him in the face, and afterwards, Corbin smiled and told Styles he'll pay for that one. Grade: C+

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon set: Reigns, via the Wild Card Rule he triggered, was interrupted before he could say a word by Shane McMahon. He said that he's done with the Miz following Money in the Bank, and now he's turning his attention directly to Reigns over "cowardly" hitting his father. Reigns said he hates spoiled rich kids, and now that he's done with Elias, he's ready to squash his beef with McMahon right there. McMahon teased the fight briefly before backing off and bringing out Drew McIntyre to intimidatingly stand by his side. Then, McMahon did accept Reigns' challenge and said that it'll take place at Super ShowDown.

The Revival def. The Usos via pinfall: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder were able to get some sort of retribution on the brothers, albeit by nefarious means. Dawson rolled up Jimmy Uso and grabbed a handful of tights without the referee noticing for the victory in what was a very good match. Grade: A

"Firefly Funhouse" gets darker: This week's edition of "Firefly Funhouse" was brief but just as dark as last week. It began with the upbeat theme song with images of happy children before taking a dark turn towards stoic kids with the message of "Let him in" written on their foreheads. The revamped version of Bray Wyatt was shown again as he hauntingly pushed the message to let him in. Grade: A

Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss def. The IIconics (via pinfall) & Lacey Evans: The scheduled "A Moment of Bliss" with Becky Lynch went off the rails with interruptions by The IIconics and Lacey Evans. Nikki Cross stepped up to partner with Lynch while the Raw women's champion forced a reluctant Bliss to join the team. Evans walked out on her partners near the end of the match, and Lynch earned the 1-2-3 after a leg drop from the second rope onto Billie Kay. Grade: C

Meet the 24/7 championship: As promised at Money in the Bank, the legendary Mick Foley was out to introduce the newest WWE championship. Foley said there's been something missing, and it's time we start to get raw again; we need to make Monday nights "raw" again. He said being a champion is something that consumes you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At this point, we were introduced to the 24/7 title, which drew a not-so-promising reaction from the live crowd. Much like the old WWE hardcore championship, the title can be defended anytime, anywhere, with superstars from all WWE brands -- including NXT and NXT UK -- eligible. Foley then laid down the title in the middle of the ring and said there would be a scramble to determine the first 24/7 champion. A slew of mid-carders were out and all battled to grab the new title, and it was Titus O'Neil who earned the honor after tossing Drake Maverick out of the ring.

24/7 Championship -- Robert Roode def. Titus O'Neil via pinfall to win the title: As O'Neil was celebrating on his way to the back, Robert Roode blindsided him with a rollup on the stage to drive the point home of the purpose this championship serves.

Well, much like everyone suspected over the past 24 hours, this is essentially a reincarnation of the hardcore championship for the most part. The concept itself may catch some heat, but the fact of the matter is that it's actually perfect for a television show if booked correctly. This 24/7 idea could end up being a positive, especially in the era of the WWE Network and the inclusion of stars from the NXT brands as well. You know what's not positive, though? That absolutely ugly title. Grade: B-

Drew McIntyre def. The Miz via pinfall: The odds caught up to The Miz in this one. McMahon blindsided Miz on the outside, then fed him to McIntyre in the ring who hit the Claymore kick for the win. Afterwards, McMahon said that he had one last parting gift for Miz, and just as he was out to hit the Coast to Coast, Reigns was out to make the save to run off the heels. Grade: C-

Samoa Joe promo: Joe cut a pre-taped promo in which he acknowledged that he should have never lost his United States championship at Money in the Bank because his shoulder was up. He said he's willing to gift Rey Mysterio the opportunity to do the right thing and hand him back the title. If he doesn't, just imagine the example he'll set. Grade: B-

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth def. Robert Roode via pinfall to win the title: Roode was attempting to escape everyone in the back and asked Truth for assistance in hiding him near his car by shoving him in the trunk. Truth let him out after sending the other superstars off, and as Roode went to get in the passenger seat, it was instead occupied by a referee instead. Truth slammed Roode off the car and pinned him to win the title. Grade: C+

Kofi Kingston & Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley via pinfall: Kingston earned the victory for the world championship tandem after a Trouble in Paradise to Corbin. Immediately afterwards, Lesnar's music hit and he teased a cash-in by getting up on the apron as Rollins and Kingston waited. Heyman called him off, however, and said that next week on Raw they'll reveal who Lesnar will ultimately choose to face.

Sunday night at Money in the Bank, the language used on commentary was consistent with Lesnar only being able to cash in on Rollins on the Raw brand, and that changed suddenly with the notion that he could also choose to challenge for Kingston and the WWE title. So, that was odd. Regardless, Lesnar with the briefcase was entertaining, at least for one week as we'll know in just one week's time who his target is, which will likely be a rematch with Rollins at Super ShowDown. Grade: B