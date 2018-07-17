WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar's next match set, No. 1 contender near

The road to SummerSlam in late August just got a whole lot more interesting.

One night after an entertaining yet far from spectacular Extreme Rules pay-per-view card, WWE raised the intensity considerably during Monday's episode of Raw with a quick-moving show which answered a few questions about the future while leaving just enough to the imagination as storylines continue to develop.

A pair of triple threat matches, which bookended the show and helped bring us closer to finding out who Brock Lesnar's opponent will be for SummerSlam, proved to be the highlights of the three-hour affair. But in between, there was plenty of interesting turns surrounding Ronda Rousey and the Sasha Banks-Bayley soap opera, just to name a few.

Brock Lesnar agrees to defend at SummerSlam

One night after threatening to strip Lesnar of his universal title if he didn't show up on Raw or agree to a title defense, general manager Kurt Angle was interrupted by advocate Paul Heyman while attempting to do just that. After drawing boos from the crowd by teasing Lesnar was there, Heyman explained his client's recent absence by saying Lesnar wants to challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship while wearing a WWE title and – similar to Angle wearing his Olympic gold medal in a WWE Ring -- become a two-sport champion.

Angle countered by saying Lesnar must defend his title at SummerSlam or he is no longer champion. After Heyman agreed to the deal, out came Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Elias, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns in succession, each campaigning to be Lesnar's opponent. Angle booked a pair of triple threat matches later in the night involving everyone in the ring, with the winners facing off on next week's Raw for a title shot against Lesnar in Brooklyn.

Roman Reigns def. Finn Balor via pinfall and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match: This three-segment match was overflowing with intensity, and was arguably a better match than anything on Sunday's Extreme Rules card. The high spots were aplenty with Balor landing a perfect tope onto both outside and McIntyre answering shortly after with a spectacular one of his own for a wrestler his size. Both McIntyre and Balor used a chair to break up potential finishing moves, and Reigns later speared McIntyre through the barrier wall outside. A hectic finish concluded with Reigns ducking a Claymore kick that connected to the chin of Balor. Reigns then followed with a spear on Balor to steal the pin.

Bobby Lashley def. Elias via pinfall and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match: While this match lacked the athleticism, work rate and overall intensity of its sister match that opened the show, it's hard to argue with how well WWE disguised the finish. Overly teasing all night with comments made by the commentary team and a backstage interview with Rollins about how big it would be for the former Shield members to square off next week, the seas parted perfectly for Lashley to steal the win. Rollins was the obvious workhorse here and saw multiple attempts at winning foiled by dramatic kickouts and late saves. Elias did the latter to set up the finish as he pulled Rollins out of the ring before he could attempt a stomp, and he instantly ate a spear from Lashley as he entered for the pin.

Considering how much Lesnar's surprise appearance two weeks ago at UFC 226 made a mockery of WWE's handling of his universal title reign, consider this effective damage control. Whether this was the plan all along or not, inserting Lesnar's real-life quest to regain the UFC heavyweight championship into the heat WWE has been trying to draw with his heel character is a brilliant move. Creating a pair of exciting play-in matches, along with the tease of next week's final to produce Lesnar's opponent, is even smarter.

With something tangible at stake to wrestle for, WWE opened and closed Monday's show with must-see matches which felt like they mattered. The only criticism in this case could come from the idea that having Rollins win could've at least created a one-week tease that he might go over Reigns for a well-deserved shot at Lesnar considering how red-hot Rollins continues to be. Was that plan foiled because WWE is planning some form of a triple threat involving Lashley for SummerSlam? That remains to be seen. But the one additional positive of Lashley winning helped make his clean PPV victory over Reigns the night before at least retain some meaning. Grade: A-

Ronda Rousey awarded title shot at SummerSlam

Mickie James joined Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss as she cut an in-ring promo about her dominance of the women's division. Bliss, who claimed her strongest muscle in her brain, said she has now beaten every single woman in the locker room and answered the crowd's screaming of Ronda Rousey's name by saying the former UFC champion doesn't count because she's suspended.

Rousey entered the arena through the crowd and ran to the stage in order to cut off the heels from retreating. Rousey hit James with a wicked back judo version of a Samoan drop and began to apply an armbar, until Bliss and a fast-arriving group of referees pulled James away. But Rousey gave chase from behind and knocked over everyone on the ramp by diving onto the pile. She then dragged Bliss to the ring by her hair while trash talking the whole way and saw her armbar attempt foiled by Angle running out with a microphone.

Although Angle initially sent Rousey home to finish out the last two days of her 30-day Raw suspension, "Constable" Baron Corbin ran out to say it wasn't enough and that Stephanie McMahon wouldn't be happy. Angle had comically stolen Corbin's cell phone in advance, which helped remove Corbin from the segment as he ran backstage to look for it to call McMahon. Angle then added another week to Rousey's suspension but told her she could challenge Bliss for the title at SummerSlam provided she doesn't interfere again before she is reinstated.

It's hard to argue about anything with the way Rousey is finally being presented. Instead of setting her up to fail with too much babyface dialogue (like the build to WrestleMania), WWE continues to limit Rousey's words while letting her intensity and incredibly crisp work speak for itself. Rousey executes moves with a certain speed and fluidity that is unique to herself among men or women in WWE, and she only continues to improve. Grade: B+

Sasha Banks declares her love for Bayley

A backstage conversation with Angle led Bayley to admitting that her recent friendship counseling with Banks didn't work. "Classic Sasha, all she cares about is herself," Bayley said. "It's kind of hard for me to say this, but I don't think Sasha and I will ever be together." Angle countered by saying Bayley and Banks need to team up tonight, and if they can't get along, one will be traded to SmackDown Live.

Bayley & Sasha Banks fight Dana Brooke & Alicia Fox to a double countout: This surprisingly physical match spilled to the outside where Fox jumped on Bayley and wailed on her from behind. Banks arrived for the dramatic save, flipping Brooke hard onto the floor and hitting a flying cross body from the apron onto both heels. The referee counted both teams out before an angry Banks walked solo up the ramp.

Banks was then confronted by Bayley in the locker room, to which Banks replied, "It's one thing for me to beat you up but I'll be damned if anyone else does." Banks answered Bayley's follow up by admitting she does care about her but hates talking about her feelings. Banks went on to say that she loves how Bayley is a good person, a role model for young girls and how she's always there for her "when I never ask you to be." Banks closed by adding, "I just don't understand why you don't get it. I love you. I always have and I always will. There, I said it."

Talk about a potentially huge swerve. While it's not fully clear this is the direction things are headed (although the ambiguous tease certainly seemed on purpose), WWE could be on its way to presenting its first same-sex relationship angle with a tasteful undertone. Considering the successful precedent recently set in New Japan Pro-Wrestling with the Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), it's about time, if so. Either way, Monday's turn certainly aided in grabbing viewers' attention after what has felt like a never-ending story of how their friendship dissolved. If handled respectfully, this new creative turn gives this rivalry a chance to become one of WWE's greatest stories ever told considering the historic history between Bayley and Banks in NXT. Grade: B

What else happened on Raw?

Dolph Ziggler def. Bobby Roode via pinfall: Ziggler's in-ring promo bragging about his Iron Man match victory over Rollins was interrupted by Roode, who challenged him to a title defense. After Ziggler declined, Roode baited him by calling him scared. Ziggler accepted the match but added a late swerve before the opening bell that the Intercontinental title would not be on the line. The lengthy match was largely used to kill time heading into the second hour of the show, and ended with Roode tweaking his knee after missing from the top rope and Ziggler hitting a superkick for the 1-2-3.

Mojo Rawley def. Tyler Breeze via pinfall: Rawley crossed paths with a dejected Roode backstage on his way to the ring and laughed in his face after saying, "And you're supposed to be glorious?" He then took out his aggression further in a tour de force of physicality against Breeze, who is now campaigning as a singles competitor during Fandango's injury. Rawley hit a stiff football tackle both inside and out of the ring, and screamed "lights out" as he connected with a running forearm to the face in the corner. Rawley finished Breeze with what appeared to be a legitimately stiff Alabama slam for the pin. Rawley's darker channeling of his heel character is going in a great direction.

Authors of Pain def. Titus Worldwide via pinfall: After AOP took out Titus O'Neil in the opening the seconds, the match quickly turned into a 2-on-1 squash. Akam and Rezar manhandled Apollo Crews and finished him shortly after with the Last Chapter for the 1-2-3.

Sarah Logan def. Ember Moon via pinfall: Sneaky good match that went longer than expected as a bridge to the main event. A bevy of stiff strikes and near falls raised the intensity as both women raised their overall stock. Constant interruptions from Liv Morgan on the ring apron became the norm. In the end, it helped lift Logan to her first solo Raw victory. A Morgan distraction helped Logan knock Moon off the top rope before she could attempt her Eclipse as Logan scored the easy pin.