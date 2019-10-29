WWE Raw results, recap, grades: 'Divorce Court' chaos highlights Crown Jewel go-home show

With the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, looming in just a mere three days, WWE Raw on Monday night paid a visit to the longtime pro wrestling hotbed that is St. Louis. Serving as the overall main roster go-home show with the final SmackDown offering having taken place this past Friday, Raw provided the final bits of build for some of the more notable angles set to blow off on the latest card set to go down in the Middle East.

Once again, Raw on Monday night proved to be the workhorse show of the two main brands as the in-ring action was plentiful and exciting while stars on the rise for the flagship show were afforded the chance to shine. Yet amid all of that and the final build for Crown Jewel, the sole focus of Raw this week was centered around the love triangle that floated to the surface seemingly out of nowhere a few weeks ago.

Let's have a look now at everything that went down on Monday's edition of Raw, the go-home episode ahead of the Crown Jewel event on Halloween.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

'Divorce Court' chaos in main event segment

Lana and Bobby Lashley were shown sitting together backstage, and Lashley asked whether she would like him to accompany her to the ring later in the night for the "Divorce Court" segment. Lana declined, however, saying that she had to go at this alone and Lashley accepted that answer. A video package was shown later in the evening rehashing the entire angle from the beginning.

It was time for "Divorce Court" with Jerry "The King" Lawler in the main event segment of the night. Lana began by ranting toward the fans about all the bullying she's been receiving for her affair with Lashley. She then wanted to reveal the truth to the fans, which turned out to be that Rusev was nothing more than a sex addict who only wanted to impregnate her. Lana explained that she had no desire to get pregnant because that would ruin her career as a model and fashion influencer. Next, Lana dropped another bombshell by claiming that Rusev had actually cheated on her, saying that Lashley was the one that informed her of Rusev's alleged affair. As Rusev became incensed at the allegation, Lashley made his way out and the brawl ensued. Rusev ended up getting the better of the exchange in the ring, but Lana provided a distraction when she entered with a kendo stick and began swinging away at her husband. This allowed Lashley to connect with a low blow, and another followed shortly after before Lashley and Lana made out over the prone body of Rusev to end Raw on Monday.

I'll admit, I was skeptical when I began to realize that this was the main event segment of the Crown Jewel go-home episode despite the fact I've been on board with this angle from the get-go. But this turned out to be an outstanding (and hilarious) sports entertainment segment, and the reality is a lot of that credit has to go to Lana who put on maybe her best performance to date in the company. Rusev was terrific, as always, but his wife absolutely shined with the live mic. In hindsight, it was a good move to highlight this angle in the closing moments to maybe take some minds off the fact that there's another controversial Saudi Arabia show taking place in three days. Slowly but surely, week after week, this feud is building nicely while serving as a prime example of sports entertainment done correctly, and you're starting to even get the feeling that Rusev may emerge from all of this as popular as he's ever been. Grade: B+

What else happened on Raw?