WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Money in the Bank go-home show puts forth solid effort

Just when you think you're out, WWE Raw finds a way of pulling you back in.

Monday's episode was successful in bringing a bit of the magic back, and in timely fashion no less, just six days out from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. More importantly, the flagship show snapped a particularly infuriating stretch of vanilla booking and disconnected storylines that had become par for the course in the aftermath of WrestleMania 34.

This week relied on the in-ring product as WWE bookended the three hours with a pair of Fatal 4-Way matches to preview Sunday's Money in the Bank ladder matches. In between, a bit of the missing edge returned to the dialogue and angles, and also included a much-needed final tease for the Nia Jax-Ronda Rousey women's title bout.

It wasn't all killer, however, as the Sami Zayn-Bobby Lashley feud only continued to produce multiple eye rolls. But considering recent history, the red brand at least succeeded in making the time investment feel a bit redeemed while doing a decent job raising expectations for Sunday's event along the way.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Braun Strowman, Natalya win Money in the Bank tuneups

Raw opened with eight WWE superstars standing atop ladders inside the ring, debating who will come out on top on Sunday. General manager Kurt Angle came out to interject with constable Baron Corbin -- fresh off having his head shaved -- in tow. After Corbin referenced how disappointed commissioner Stephanie McMahon would be if Raw doesn't win both briefcases, the bickering between the superstars continued. Braun Strowman had the last word by screaming, "Enough! This Sunday, everyone is going to get these hands."

Natalya def. Alexa Bliss (via submission), Sasha Banks and Ember Moon: This three-segment Fatal 4-Way match featured plenty of high spots -- including a missile suicide dive from Moon that caused Banks to hit her head on the barrier wall -- and dramatic near falls. Natalya nursed the knee she injured against Nia Jax the week before. She also dove in to break up a Banks Statement attempt on Bliss. The finish came when Natalya forced Bliss to tap moments later with her Sharpshooter.

Braun Strowman def. Kevin Owens (via pinfall), Finn Balor and Bobby Roode: A series of backstage talks throughout the night saw Owens trying to convince Roode and Balor to join him in teaming up on Strowman. The trio eventually banded together during the match by utilizing a ladder on the stage. Owens then hit the biggest move of the night when he landed a frogsplash off the top of a tall ladder, crashing through Strowman on the announce table. An injured Strowman eventually returned, favoring his ribs, to hit a trio of shoulder tackles outside the ring. A melee of near falls followed, including late saves by others after Balor and Roode hit their finishing move on Strowman. Owens could only get two after another frog splash on Strowman, which led to Strowman hitting his running powerslam onto a ladder to pin Owens.

Talk about a quality go-home show, at least as far as the wrestling was concerned. Both matches had multiple moments of PPV intensity, with the women in the opening segment nearly succeeding in stealing the episode as a whole. Credit WWE for presenting Strowman as vulnerable as possible without forcing him to take a loss, which leaves him as the obvious storyline favorite. Natalya's victory also did well alternately to plenty of questions as to who might be victorious on the women's side entering SmackDown. Grade: B+

Ronda Rousey gets physical with Nia Jax

Jonathan Coachman hosted an in-ring debate between the Raw women's champion and the newly-announced 2018 UFC Hall of Famer. Jax pointed out Rousey's inexperience within WWE, referencing just how many holds and tactics which are illegal in UFC that she can use on Sunday. Rousey angrily responded with, "I don't game plan, I improvise. And I'm going to improvise your arm off."

Jax closed her speech by vowing she will take both Rousey's reputation and her "baddest woman on the planet" nickname after beating her because "at the end of the day, Ronda Rousey just isn't ready." Rousey countered by reading her long list of sporting accomplishments, all of which came after people told her she wasn't ready. "I am Ronda Rousey," she said, "and I was born ready." During their staredown, Jax attacked and floored her with a head butt. But Rousey reversed Jax into an armbar and after a long struggle forced the tap out.

After an incredibly painful build of late, this was a step in the right direction. Jax not only made some strong points in her debate as to why she's too difficult of a challenge for Rousey, and the violence which closed the segment was long overdue. After struggling a bit with her words early, Rousey effectively sold what makes her such a unique talent. The only surprise came in the form of Jax tapping out before the match, which proved effective in making what felt like a guaranteed victory for Rousey feel somewhat in question for Sunday. Grade: B

What else happened on Raw?

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Breezango via pinfall: Looking for retribution for their early exit in last week's tag team battle royal, Ziggler and McIntyre made quick and violent work of Breezango. Tyler Breeze caught a super kick from Ziggler before Fandango walked into the Zig Zag/Claymore finisher for the 1-2-3. In a post-match promo, the heels re-established their plans to take over the division.



Looking for retribution for their early exit in last week's tag team battle royal, Ziggler and McIntyre made quick and violent work of Breezango. Tyler Breeze caught a super kick from Ziggler before Fandango walked into the Zig Zag/Claymore finisher for the 1-2-3. In a post-match promo, the heels re-established their plans to take over the division. Roman Reigns def. Sunil Singh via pinfall: An amusing pre-match promo from Reigns included lines such as "Jinder is an idiot" and "it's time to go out and deliver this receipt." But despite constant promotion for a Reigns-Jinder Mahal match (just days before they are to meet on PPV), Mahal inserted his underling in his place after teasing that it might be The Great Khali. Reigns speared Singh to get a quick pin before Mahal jumped him from behind and hit his Khallas.

No VICTORY celebration for @WWERomanReigns as @JinderMahal avenges Sunil @SinghBrosWWE's loss with a KHALLAS for #TheBigDog! #RAW pic.twitter.com/InSwh47ZJp — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2018