WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Red brand going nowhere as Money in the Bank matches made

If there's anything worse than an outright bad episode of Raw, it's a three-hour show where it feels like nothing happened. This has sadly become the norm of late for WWE's flagship show as the post-WrestleMania hangover only continued on Monday with a little bit of good, a little bit of bad and a whole lot of inoffensive time filler in between.

During an episode on which neither Brock Lesnar nor Roman Reigns appeared, even the gratuitous use of Braun Strowman – who still can't find himself in a meaningful angle despite powerslamming everyone he walks past – couldn't stand out on this night.

WWE's red brand simply lacks any form of buzz or must-see elements save for Seth Rollins' weekly showcase. Even Ronda Rousey's appearance failed to generate much interest for the second straight week other than a negative critique about the creative team's lack of quality control. It's a point made far too often these days, especially as WWE's stock price continues to only increase in light of rumored blockbuster television deals, but the company has far too much talent in house to put forth this type of bland content on a weekly basis.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Nia Jax attempts to intimidate Ronda Rousey

With Rousey on commentary, the Raw women's champion attempted to intimidate her challenger by setting up an exhibition match against local enhancement talent Monica Webb. Jax provided running commentary herself throughout by taunting Rousey, including after she willingly got caught in an armbar only to lift Webb up and slam her. Jax's beatdown on Webb ended with a leg drop and an impressive rolling senton. After reminding Rousey she has never faced anything like that in UFC, Jax told her to come down and help Webb out of the ring. Following a brief staredown, Jax made fun of Rousey's supposedly intimidating look and called it humorous. "You cute," Jax said, "you cute."

While Jax tried her best to make this segment work, it's impossible to look past WWE's lack of continuity. Just three weeks removed from cutting an anti-bullying promo at Backlash after her victory over Alexa Bliss, Jax has apparently turned into a trash-talking heel dead set on bullying Rousey. The irony is almost comical. Rousey also continues to struggle in any segment that doesn't involve her beating someone up. In this case it's understandable that, as the babyface, Rousey needs to sell Jax's danger. But her constant ill-timed smiles do nothing but showcase how green she really is right now. Considering last week's contract signing ended without violence, this was another soft pedal. Grade: C-

Elias triggers beef with Seth Rollins

After refusing to play guitar until the house lights showed less of the "disgusting" crowd, Elias' performance was interrupted by Seth Rollins entrance for his Intercontinental championship defense against Jinder Mahal. Rollins stared Elias down before tossing his chair over the top rope and pointing to the exit.

Rollins' match against Mahal featured constant interruptions from Sunil Singh, eventually leading to his ejection by referee John Cone. The distraction allowed Mahal to use a chair but he could only get a two count. Singh returned once more to climb the ring apron and was tossed into the ring before being buckle bombed onto Mahal. Eventually, Rollins took a disqualification loss when he used the chair on both men. After Rollins posed on top of the announce table after the match, Elias ran in to lay him out with a guitar, sending Rollins tumbling to the floor below. Rollins refused medical treatment and got up off the stretcher to walk off on his own power while the crowd awkwardly sang "Happy Birthday" to him.

As expected, Rollins continues to prove he can have a fun match with just about anyone. While the late involvement from Elias was predictable, it was delivered in violent and exciting fashion. Should a singles feud for the IC title spin off from this involving Rollins and Elias, it would seemingly be good news for all. But the lack of closure involving Rollins' match with Mahal leads one to believe more convoluted booking involving multiple angles at once is on the horizon. Let's hope not. Grade: B-

What else happened on Raw?

Finn Balor def. Braun Strowman via disqualification: Balor interrupted Strowman's show-opening promo by slapping him. After Strowman retaliated by throwing him across the ring, general manager Kurt Angle booked a rematch of their main event from last week. Strowman was physically dominant, even shoulder tackling Balor into the crowd. Kevin Owens interrupted the match twice from the commentary table by talking trash to both. But after Balor rallied late with a Coup de Grace, Owens interrupted Balor's second attempt by throwing him off the top rope to force the DQ. He then pulled a ladder out from under the ring to hit Balor. Strowman soon intercepted and threw it at Owens as he ran away. Owens attempted to leave the arena after the match until Angle booked him in a match against Bobby Roode.

