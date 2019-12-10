WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Seth Rollins completes heel turn, women's TLC match set

The Seth Rollins heel turn that has been teased for weeks came full circle on Monday night's edition of WWE Raw with Rollins officially aligning himself with AOP. That wasn't the only big news coming out of the go-home show to WWE's final pay-per-view of 2019, however.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, again the victims of brutal attacks by the Kabuki Warriors, will challenge the women's tag champs in a tables, ladders and chairs match Sunday at the aptly named TLC event. Both matches are trying to wrap up some extended storylines that have played out on Raw, which continues to differentiate itself from SmackDown on Friday nights.

Let's take a look at how the action went down in Raw's go-home show ahead of TLC.

Rollins officially turns heel, joins forces with AOP

Kevin Owens, fists taped and ready for a fight, was interviewed backstage, claiming AOP attacked him last week because Seth Rollins told them to. Owens said he was lucky to get away last week -- but he did get away, and would now go looking for AOP. Instead of AOP, Owens ran into Rey Mysterio, who offered to have Owens' back. When Owens turned down the offer, Mysterio clarified his meaning, handing Owens his lead pipe, which Owens happily accepted. As he hunted through the backstage area, Mojo Rawley "assisted" by repeatedly suggesting AOP had gone different directions, leading Owens to slap him before walking off, something that would come into play later in the first hour of the show.

Following the match between the Viking Raiders and Street Prophets, Rollins hit the ring and offered the teams to stay in the ring to hear what he had to say -- which all four men declined. Rollins said he wanted to settle things with the AOP, challenging them to a match before Owens walked to the ring. Owens said he knows they're not in the building and told Rollins to let him know when they were coming so he could be the victim of a three-on-one attack, which Rollins denied was the plan as AOP arrived in a car backstage. Rollins said the only way to prove to Owens that he was not in league with AOP was for him to leave, which he did before AOP were shown on the Tron. Then, Sami Zayn's music hit and he announced he had secured a managerial license, allowing him to move between brands and he brought Rawley to the ring, where they demanded an apology, leading Owens to hit a Stunner and then lay into Rawley with the pipe to end the segment.

Owens continued his hunt for AOP, eventually busting up their van in the backstage area before being jumped from behind by the team, who slammed the door into his head. Seth Rollins then emerged from the van, confirming himself as in league with AOP. He hit a curb stomp on the concrete before the three walked off together. After the commercial break, Rollins re-entered the arena to explain the crowd had turned on him despite doing everything wrong, not taking nights off and always laying it all on the line for the fans. Now sick of the disrespect, Rollins said he was telling the truth last week when he claimed to not be working with AOP. Because the fans jumped to Owens' side on the claims, and again earlier in the evening when he still said they weren't working together, the fan negativity became a self-fulfilling prophecy, turning him to stand with the AOP.

The reveal of Seth Rollins in the van, spinning in the chair with the hood over his face and slowly lifting his face was as good of a shot as WWE TV has featured this year. And, all credit to Rollins for delivering a tremendous promo explaining his actions -- even if it seems he isn't being totally honest about the timeline of his partnership with AOP. The strength of the whole story may be that Owens was not fooled, he did not look stupid, he simply could not handle the odds when push came to shove ... and stomp. This was a story that ran through almost the entire show while being solid the whole way through. Grade: A

Lynch and Flair decide to team up

A video from earlier in the evening aired with Charlotte Flair confronting Becky Lynch in the locker room. Flair said that, despite their past issues, she wanted to give Lynch the chance to be "Becky Two Belts" again by teaming together against the Kabuki Warriors. Lynch declined due to having issues with not only the Kabuki Warriors, but also Flair, saying instead she'd face the tag champs in a handicap match as Flair had last week.

Becky Lynch def. Kabuki Warriors via disqualification: Lynch controlled much of the match despite it being a two-on-one against the tag champions. Eventually a chair was brought into play for the DQ before Sane drove Lynch through a table with an elbow from the top rope to ringside. Lynch was in the trainer's room after the match when Flair confronted her yet again, leading Lynch to agree to team up. As Flair left the room, she was attacked and laid out by Asuka and Sane. Lynch and Flair later accepted the Kabuki Warrior challenge, saying they wanted to up the ante and make it a tables, ladders and chairs match.

If there's any complaint to be had, it's that these handicap match situations weaken the image of the tag champs. The team that holds the belts representing themselves as the best team should not struggle against a single opponent, no matter how big a star someone like Lynch may be. But that's a personal pet peeve and everyone pulled their weight well through the show, so those complaints can only go so far. Plus, that elbow drop was a thing of beauty. Grade: B

What else happened on WWE Raw?