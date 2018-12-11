WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Seth Rollins defends title ahead of TLC, new champions crowned

WWE's flagship program may not be where it could be from an entertainment standpoint, but if there's a silver lining to be found in this forgotten run in recent months, Raw is at the very least moving in the right direction.

A far cry from the rock-bottom creativity two weeks ago, Monday's episode whet the appetite just enough to keep interest strong in Sunday's TLC pay-per-view card. No, this wasn't three hours of perfection or anything close, but a strong main event provided enough of a tease that a major title change could take place.

Let's take a closer look at the highs and lows from Monday.

Seth Rollins survives a scare ahead of TLC

The show started with Rollins challenging acting general manager Baron Corbin to "come out and get a dose of reality." After Corbin arrived, Rollins began to cut a promo blaming him for everything that fans currently dislike about Raw -- from urination segments to Lucha House Party rules matches and record-low ratings. "Under your leadership, Monday Night Raw has sucked and it has sucked because of you," said Rollins, who went on to call Corbin's reign "an abject failure." Corbin was dismissive in his response, saying, "Raw is my show, and if you don't like it, that's too bad. If you think it's bad now, it's only going to get worse for a guy like you."

Corbin refused Rollins' push for a TLC match against him tonight. But after Rollins repeatedly called him a coward, Corbin accepted and added that it will be a title match. Later on, Rollins explained to Dasha Fuentes that it wasn't a smart move but he must show the locker room he's a leader by standing up to Corbin "if I consider myself a real champion." Dean Ambrose later told Charly Caruso that Rollins is an idiot madman whose "big fat ego" got him into trouble again. Asked about Roman Reigns, he could only counter with, "Who cares?"

Intercontinental championship -- Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin in a TLC match: Corbin appointed a reluctant Heath Slater as referee for the main event. Rollins, whose third suicide dive attempt saw Corbin intercept and choke slam him through a table, went on to accidentally hit Slater with a chair. A Rollins' frog splash off the top rope and through a table proved to be the match's biggest spot. But Slater intercepted Rollins' attempt to win by tipping the ladder over. Corbin rallied and appeared to have the belt at his finger tips before Rollins caught up and power bombed him through a table. Slater apologized to Rollins but ate a superkick for his troubles before Rollins hit a stomp on Corbin and climbed the ladder to win. Ambrose walked out on the ramp to stare him down and tease their TLC match on Sunday as the show went off the air.

Give credit to Rollins and Corbin for selling out and producing a PPV-quality match filled with multiple dangerous spots in a Raw main event. But the key element of why this storyline worked, even with the clunky dynamic of Rollins being duped into nearly losing his title, was because of how honest the dialogue was in the opening segment. Rollins was allowed to cut a promo in the voice of every fan who has been disappointed by Raw's tanking ratings and substandard creativity. Corbin, meanwhile, dismissed him in a manner that could only have been written and instructed by Vince McMahon himself. The jury is still out as to whether this type of meta fourth-wall removing will actually lead to better content on a week-to-week basis, but it was refreshing nonetheless to know that WWE is listening to its critics. Grade: B+

What else happened on Raw?

Raw tag team championship -- Bobby Roode & Chad Gable def. AOP & Drake Maverick (c) via pinfall to win the titles: So much for AOP's push as a dominant force. With this feud centered more upon Maverick's urine than the titles actually mattering, it took an unnecessary 3-on-2 handicap match for the belts to change hands. After AOP hit a neckbreaker/powerbomb combo to take out Gable, Maverick tagged himself in so he could pin a prone Roode. But after he mocked the "Glorious" hand mannerisms, Roode reversed into a rollup of his own for the 1-2-3.



