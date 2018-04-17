WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Superstar Shakeup roster changes, updates, highlights

Just over a week after WrestleMania 34, WWE is making -- what are expected to be -- some massive changes to the company's landscape with the Superstar Shakeup. Though there is unlikely to be much rhyme or reason behind the moves, superstars will be switching brands between Raw and SmackDown Live over the next two nights. This will change up title pictures, potential rivalries, feuds and everything in between.

CBS Sports will be with you live throughout Raw on Monday, updating this story with everything that goes down on WWE's flagship show. We will also have grades for each segment and every Superstar Shakeup move as it happens. A detailed list of the new Raw and SmackDown rosters will be available late Monday and updated again on Tuesday night.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Raw results, grades

Jinder Mahal joins Raw: After Raw general manager Kurt Angle opened the show, Mahal hit the ring as the red brand's first acquisition and began complaining that he was brought to the arena in an SUV as opposed to a limousine with a motorcade. He then demanded top-tier perks, the same ones universal champion Brock Lesnar receives, because he's the best superstar on the roster. Angle responded by putting Mahal's title on the line immediately, forcing him to prove his claim. Hot opening segment and great mic work by both men. Grade: A

United States Championship -- Jeff Hardy def. Jinder Mahal (c) via pinfall to win the title: The match one would expect with Hardy working through his signature moves and thus making Mahal look better than he normally does in the ring. Hardy reversed The Khallas twice and eventually hit Twist of Fate before climbing to the top rope and connecting with the Swanton Bomb to pick up the clean 1-2-3 and become the new title holder and now a Grand Slam champion. After the match, Mahal said he was brought to Raw to be embarrassed by Mr. America in Angle and demanded his rematch at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Mahal was interrupted by a dancing, laughing No Way Jose, who invited Renee Young to dance. The match was nothing special, but the storyline enhances the rating here. Grade: B

Sasha Banks def. Bayley via disqualification as The Riott Squad interferes: Banks began trash talking Bayley in the middle of the match, leading the two to exchange slaps and then begin a hockey fight. Double knees into the bottom turnbuckle and a Banks Statement made it look like Bayley was done, but Riott Squad ran in to interrupt and take Banks out. They then preyed on Bayley with Riott hitting the Riott Kick as the trio stood tall in the middle of the ring. Not only was the match clunky with a couple missed spots (though it was good overall), the interference did not make sense, and WWE keeping the trio together is a failure. Grade: C-

Authors of Pain def. Heath Slater & Rhyno via pinfall: Slater & Rhyno attempted to get the upper hand by attacking AoP before the bell and succeeded for a short while. AoP then dispatched of Slater and hit The Last Chapter on Rhyno to pick up the win. Nothing to write home about. Grade: C

MizTV with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn: It was promoted during the show that The Miz would have a signature talent that would change Raw as his guest, and he began the segment by introducing both Owens and Zayn. The quintet hugged and celebrated in the ring as some fans began chanting "Yes!" Miz claimed they were better then the nWo, the Dream Team and The Avengers. That led Angle to the stage with the GM saying Owens and Zayn had their chance last week but did not earn a Raw contract. The duo then clarified that an email was sent that Angle likely missed, so Zayn read one from Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon that overruled Angle and granted them contracts.

Angle said he was shocked McMahon had time to write a letter because he thought she was doing "'round-the-clock physical therapy after Ronda Rousey ripped her arm off her body." He then informed The Miz that he would not be celebrating with Owens and Zayn because he -- but not The Miztourage -- had been traded to SmackDown at the special request of Daniel Bryan. Angle's going away gift for Miz, however, was a 10-man tag team main event with the five men in the ring against Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and a mystery superstar. Grade: A+