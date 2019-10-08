WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Tyson Fury demands an apology, superstar showcase ahead of draft

WWE Raw aired live Monday night in Bakersfield, California, on the heels of one of the more controversial endings to a pay-per-view ... well, truth be told, in recent memory. If you tuned in to Raw on Monday seeking any sort of followup to Sunday night's much-maligned Hell in a Cell conclusion, then you were sorely disappointed because neither universal champion Seth Rollins nor "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made an appearance in front of the live crowd. And honestly, that was probably a wise choice given the finish of the main event nearly turned #CancelWWENetwork into a worldwide viral trend once again.

Instead, the focus of the flagship show on Monday night was primarily geared towards the WWE Draft set to commence on this Friday's episode of SmackDown on Fox. Raw this week was billed as a superstar showcase where some were afforded final opportunities to state their respective cases as solid selections for either brand/network (oddly enough, the company is pushing this draft as more Fox vs. USA as opposed to Raw vs. SmackDown). The show also featured a little bit of mainstream flare as lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world Tyson Fury firmly entrenched himself into our wacky, zany world of pro wrestling.

Let's have a look now at everything that went down on the post-Hell in a Cell episode of Raw on Monday night.

Tyson Fury, Braun Strowman brawl



The unbeaten lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world joined Charly Caruso backstage. He was asked why he provoked Braun Strowman, an accusation that he denied while claiming Strowman was the one attempting to provoke him. Fury demanded an apology from Strowman or else he's going to "get these hands." Caruso later met up with Strowman in the backstage area. The "Monster Among Men" said he was just trying to have a little fun when he saw Fury at ringside, but if Fury wants to get serious, then Strowman will as well. He warned Fury to ask for the apology nicely or else he won't be getting an apology, he'll be "getting these hands."

In the ring for the main event segment with Jerry "The King" Lawler, Fury again reiterated that he was here to demand an apology for being humiliated. Strowman was out before the heavyweight champ could go any further to tell Fury to his face that he was merely trying to have some fun with him on Friday night. Things then got really testy when Strowman told Fury that he'll knock him out, and it won't be for a weak 10-count like he received in his WBC heavyweight title bout against Deontay Wilder last December. Fury then had an amazing retort by inquiring how many heavyweight titles exactly has Strowman captured. The brawl was on as Strowman picked up Fury and drove him into the corner. Security attempted to keep the two big men apart, but both Strowman and Fury eventually laid waste to all of them. Mid-card superstars spilled out into the ring to try their hands at peacemakers but they were also largely unsuccessful as both continued to lunge towards one another. Strowman went to the back where he chastised Fury in the Gorilla position for entering his world before sprinting towards the ring to get him some more as the show went off the air.

This segment accomplished exactly what it was supposed to, largely because Fury's persona and accompanying microphone skills are a natural fit in the WWE Universe. Though, credit to Strowman, too, who stepped up with one of his best mic outings we've seen in his career when the mainstream spotlight was shining on him the brightest. This angle is reportedly slated to blow off at the Crown Jewel event on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Saudi Arabia, which right now is the only disappointing aspect of this. The hot finish here that will grab all the headlines didn't completely take away the stench from the Hell in a Cell finish on Sunday night, but it was entertaining enough to give us something positive and entertaining to follow in the few weeks ahead. Grade: B+

What else happened on Raw?

Raw opened up with Rusev in the midst of receiving a beatdown from Randy Orton and King Corbin ahead of his scheduled match with the former. Bobby Lashley interrupted on the Titantron where he was live from Rusev's home bedroom -- wearing his robe. Lana got into bed with Lashley and proceeded to inform her husband that everything they own is in her name now and they no longer have joint checking accounts. She then pushed the buttons a little more by gloating about what a good time she was having. Enraged, Rusev annihilated both Orton and Corbin who were laughing at him on the outside before exiting up the ramp. It looks like @LanaWWE and @fightbobby may have pushed @RusevBUL TOO FAR... #Raw pic.twitter.com/Y4GYPTS83x — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019

Natalya def. Lacey Evans in a Last Woman Standing match after powerbombing her through a table from the stage.

after powerbombing her through a table from the stage. The Viking Raiders def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (c) via pinfall in a non-title match after hitting Ziggler with the Viking Experience. In a promo later in the show, Erik & Ivar proclaimed they'll become the new Raw tag team champions next week, and it was later confirmed the title match will go down next Monday.

in a non-title match after hitting Ziggler with the Viking Experience. In a promo later in the show, Erik & Ivar proclaimed they'll become the new Raw tag team champions next week, and it was later confirmed the title match will go down next Monday. Aleister Black def. The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 handicap match via submission with a version of the Dragon Sleeper to Sunil Singh.

via submission with a version of the Dragon Sleeper to Sunil Singh. Rey Mysterio cut a backstage promo in which he told Caruso that Dominic's godfather, Cain Velasquez, will eventually get retribution on Brock Lesnar for the attack that took place last week on Raw.

in which he told Caruso that Dominic's godfather, Cain Velasquez, will eventually get retribution on Brock Lesnar for the attack that took place last week on Raw. Another Authors of Pain vignette aired where they again foreshadowed the violence they're going to bring to the tag division upon their eventual return while vowing to write their opponent's names in the history books. "That is why we are called the Authors of Pain," Rezar said.

where they again foreshadowed the violence they're going to bring to the tag division upon their eventual return while vowing to write their opponent's names in the history books. "That is why we are called the Authors of Pain," Rezar said. The OC def. Lucha House Party via pinfall after AJ Styles put away Kalisto with the Phenomenal Forearm. Post-match, Gran Metalik was on the receiving end of a second-rope Styles Clash.

after AJ Styles put away Kalisto with the Phenomenal Forearm. Post-match, Gran Metalik was on the receiving end of a second-rope Styles Clash. The Kabuki Warriors def. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair via pinfall after Kairi Sane rolled up Lynch for the win. Asuka provided the assist with the green mist to the face of the Raw women's champion. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross ran out, and a brawl ensued which ended with the babyfaces standing tall. GREEN MIST!#RAW @WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/gewNjPytOl — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019