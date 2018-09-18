WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Universal title swerve, Undertaker makes announcement

With Hell in a Cell out of the way, we knew that the primary focus for WWE would be on two huge events set to take place in the month of October: Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 6, and Evolution, the historic all-women's pay-per-view going down on Oct. 28. But on the post-Hell in a Cell edition of Raw on Monday night in Dallas, we learned that there's now a third massive event to keep our eyes on that goes down immediately after October closes, and the universal championship was immediately thrust to the forefront.

A 'Crown Jewel' awaits in Saudi Arabia

Universal champion Roman Reigns opened up Raw to the trademark chorus of boos from the crowd in Dallas. Reigns said he's well aware that Brock Lesnar is owed a rematch, but he didn't think the former champ would do what he did at Hell in a Cell. He called out Lesnar, but instead it was Braun Strowman who made his way down to the ring. Strowman told Reigns he should be thankful Lesnar showed up last night, because if he didn't, he wouldn't be holding that universal title. The former Money in the Bank briefcase holder said that he's been screwed twice by Lesnar now, so if anyone should get their hands on Lesnar, it should be him.

Acting general manager Baron Corbin proceeded to make his way out next, and he said that as a new general manager, no one was more unhappy about what took place at Hell in a Cell than he was. Corbin revealed he had been talking with Stephanie McMahon throughout the day, and they came up with a solution. On Nov. 2 in Saudi Arabia at the next major middle east event titled "Crown Jewel," Reigns will defend the universal title in a triple threat bout against Lesnar and Strowman -- who was none too pleased about the announcement, immediately proclaiming, "This sucks!"

Paul Heyman was next to join the party, bringing along with him the Hell in a Cell door Lesnar kicked down on Sunday night. The advocate for the former universal champion said he's here to teach us about "Brockonomics." Again, Heyman simply laid out the plan where Lesnar leverages UFC and WWE against one another for the most money imaginable, before finishing off by saying his client will become the "crown jewel" (get it?!) of WWE. Back in the ring, Corbin acknowledged how banged up Reigns was from his Hell in a Cell bout on Sunday, so he used the opportunity to abuse his power and capitalize. Our main event Monday night is Reigns defending the universal title against acting GM Corbin.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns def. Baron Corbin via pinfall to retain the title: Corbin originally got himself disqualified after nailing Reigns with a chair on the outside. He quickly remembered, however, that he's in the top position of power on Raw and had the match restarted as a no disqualification bout. Reigns grabbed hold of the chair as the match was restarted and was set to pummel Corbin, until Strowman made his way out. As Reigns evaded the attack by Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre made their way out to lend their help. Naturally, that brought down Shield brethren Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to even the odds, and Reigns eventually hit Corbin with the spear to earn the victory.

All of this served two purposes on Monday night, which was to both break the announcement of the Saudi Arabia return -- which we were reminded of relentlessly throughout the night and surely will be for the weeks to come -- and further the six-man tag build for Super Show-Down. In that regard, success was met on both accounts. It also made sense for Corbin to abuse his power on a vulnerable Reigns in an attempt to capture the top title on the show, so no complaints there. The main event itself was wildly overbooked, but given all the moving parts, it more or less had to be. To put it nicely and bluntly, we've certainly seen worse on Raw in recent times. Grade: C+

Undertaker enlists help for Melbourne

The Deadman hit the ring after his signature saunter down the ramp, and he said he's never seen anyone with a more broken soul than Triple H. Undertaker brought up the comments made by Triple H last week and said that delusion will ultimately be his downfall. There was a time where he was "wicked, savage, a warrior," but these days, he tends to play a more corporate game. When he faces him again, the result will be the same -- he will plant him 6 feet under. Undertaker then made a revelation for Super Showdown. He said he knows that Triple H will have Shawn Michaels in his corner, so he'll have someone in his: his brother of destruction, Kane. On Oct. 6, he'll make sure, with his brother in his corner, that Triple H rests in peace.

There have been reports recently that, after eight years away from the ring, Michaels would be making his return to competition in a tag match with Triple H in Saudi Arabia. The confirmation of the Crown Jewel event coupled with Undertaker's announcement of Kane in his corner in Australia seems to all but lend credence those whispers. So basically, setting those wheels in motion was the sole purpose of this Undertaker appearance on Monday night, and I can't lie and say I'm thrilled about the very real possibility of wasting Michaels' return on a tag bout in Saudi Arabia. That said, I'm even less invested in this Undertaker-Triple H showdown in Australia. Grade: D

What else happened on Raw?

