WWE Raw results, recap: Jason Jordan, Matt Hardy highlight a PPV-like show

With fewer segments than normal and an increased focus on long and exciting matches, Monday's episode of Raw felt more like a pay-per-view considering how much was at stake in each bout. And with a decreased PPV schedule in 2018, that's far from a bad thing.

But if the episode is ultimately remembered for a single thing, it just might be how far Jason Jordan has come as a superstar with limitless potential.

It may have been Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, whose insertion into an exciting Raw tag team championship main event, that proved to be the principle figures when the show went off the air on Monday. But the first hour of it was all about Jordan, setting the tone for a strong evening to come.

Jason Jordan carries opening hour

Raw general manager Kurt Angle opened the show ready to announce Roman Reigns' opponent for tonight's intercontinental title match. Out came Jason Jordan who, amid a chorus of boos, challenged his father to give him a shot at Reigns. Despite Angle's concern about his injured knee, Jordan begged and claimed, "I can beat Roman Reigns, I just need a chance, dad." Reigns ran in to tell Angle he wanted Samoa Joe instead before ripping Jordan for how he handled himself. "Don't come running to your dad," Reigns said, "step up and take it." Jordan countered by calling Reigns the poster boy for everything WWE management wants. Out came Samoa Joe to accept Reigns' challenge before offering him five seconds to withdraw it and avoid embarrassment.

Jordan interjected to cut a promo on Joe, saying he doesn't have to act tough because he's willing to challenge people to their face. His attempt to challenge Joe was halted by Reigns, who pushed him back. But just as Reigns told Joe "the five seconds are done," Jordan hit Reigns with a belly-to-belly suplex. An angry Reigns grabbed the microphone and told Joe he can wait until after tonight because "Jordan can get it right now." He then ordered Angle to book it. After commercial, their three-segment match lasted just over 20 minutes with one dramatic near fall for Jordan after another. Jordan, who reaggravated his knee, came the closest following a pair of Northern Lights suplexes until Reigns countered with a Superman punch and spear for the 1-2-3.

Joe, who watched from the stage, heckled Reigns before attacking him and applying his Coquina Clutch. Jordan broke it up from behind and hit a suplex on Joe before Reigns laid out Jordan with a Superman punch from behind. Angle angrily shot down Jordan's backstage plea for a second match against Joe tonight, explaining that people are going to think he's playing favorites. Joe then surprised Jordan and laid him out. Later on, Elias threatened Angle backstage that "your bias to your bastard son will be the end of you."

Talk about a coming-out party for Jordan. The former American Alpha member was the focal point of the first 47 minutes of the show and failed to disappoint a single time. In fact, his exchanges with Reigns on the microphone proved to be the best segment of the show. Jordan continues to get handed the ball and simply improves each week. Jordan's whiny persona is a proven heat seeker which should pave the way for an effective heel turn. And while he has overachieved on the microphone, his in-ring work continues to be top shelf. Jordan's push on Raw isn't anything new for anyone who has watched each episode. But he has been more of a supporting actor at best in recent weeks. This was the week Jordan became a leading man.





Woken Matt Hardy makes official debut

It took eight months since Matt Hardy's return to WWE for his "Broken" character, which set the wrestling world on fire with TNA Impact Wrestling in 2016, to show up in full bloom. But after a recent settlement with Impact parent company Anthem Sports (and a "Delete" tease last week after his loss to Bray Wyatt), "Woken" Matt Hardy appeared. Using most of his "broken" catchphrases and voice inflection, Hardy traded barbs with Wyatt during a unique segment of dueling video promos. Hardy stated that "due to my condition, I have laid dormant inside this vessel called Matthew Hardy. But now, thanks to the consumer of terrestrial entities, I have been woken." Wyatt countered by calling him a fraud and countering that it was he who hit his breaking point last week. "My fire will not cleanse you, my fire will not save you," Wyatt said. "My fire will make sure all of your burn." Hardy closed by telling Wyatt he left him with no choice but to "sentence you to deletion" before both traded evil laughs.

So … this was interesting. Was it great? Honestly, no. It was babbling and confusing at best, producing more fuel to the fire (no pun intended) for those who are sick of Wyatt's inane shtick. But was it great to have Hardy back in a character that produced the best work of his career? No question about it. And that's ultimately the key. The fear in this case is that due to the already bizarre nature of Hardy's persona, putting him opposite an equally bizarre heel in Wyatt to start will convolute what makes it great. As of now, consider me cautiously intrigued that WWE will allow Hardy the creative freedom to have the kind of impact (pun intended) that he had last year.





What else happened on Raw?