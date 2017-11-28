WWE Raw results, recap: Kane, Braun and the inexcusable burial of Finn Balor

For as much as Raw delivered despite a handful of top performers unavailable for Monday's show in Knoxville, Tennessee, it's often the strength of the final segment viewers see that decides an episode's fate. And unless you're a superfan of 50-year-old Kane, this was certainly one of those times.

The taste left in the mouth of fans after Raw's recycled double main event match was enough to forget everything that came before it. Considering this was an episode that saw a tease for "Broken" Matt Hardy, a possible escalation into a Roman Reigns-Samoa Joe feud and another dominant invasion from Paige's new female trio, that's a disappointing turn of events.

Kane-Braun and the burial of Finn Balor

If Jason Jordan couldn't gain revenge on an injured Braun Strowman for last week, he was determined to do so against Kane, the man who beat Strowman down. After convincing his storyline father, Raw general manager Kurt Angle, that his sore left knee was good to go, Jordan was given a main event slot. He cut a pre-match promo on how he intended to prove his doubters on social media wrong. After Jordan opened the match by manhandling Kane, "The Big Red Machine" countered by tossing him over the top rope, reinjuring Jordan's knee. Jordan was counted out a split second before reentered the ring and caught an extended beatdown from Kane after the match. Out came Finn Balor to settle his own score with Kane, which led to Angle booking a match between them during commercial.

Once again, it was Kane who largely dominated offensively until a chair shot outside the ring gave Balor a victory by disqualification. Just as Kane trapped Balor's head inside of the chair and set to jump off the second rope, out came an injured Strowman, with his arm in the sling, seeking his own retribution. After no-selling a chair to his back, Strowman reversed momentum by splashing Kane into the corner and powerslamming him onto the ring steps in the center of the ring. Strowman continued to use his chair on Kane until the real-life mayoral candidate of Knox County, Tennessee, escaped into the Knoxville crowd holding his throat.

WWE has reached troll levels in its booking practice. Not only does it continue to rehash a Kane-Strowman feud that dead crowds reject week after week, WWE continues to sacrifice a top current star in Balor for no apparent reason. Was this some kind of backstage payback for Balor's cryptic tweets over the holiday weekend in reference to reports taht Vince McMahon does not believe he is "over" with fans? It's hard to tell for sure or whether Balor is somehow working in concert with WWE in advance of a longer-term reveal. Either way, it continues to alienate fans and make a mockery of yet another Raw main event. When it's 2017 and 50-year-old Kane is getting better booking than three-fourths of your roster, you tell me whether that's best for business?

Roman Reigns gets over, teases new feud

With his intercontinental championship in hand, Reigns opened the show by rejoicing in his title victory over The Miz last week. Chants of "You de-serve it" soon broke out, causing Reigns to acknowledge them ("It feels good") before thanking the crowd. After vowing to keep the title prestigious by defending it in some form of a quasi open challenge, out came The Miztourage to introduce their good friend Elias, who was strumming his guitar. Elias' challenge for a title shot was quickly accepted by Reigns, and the match finally got started later in the show after an extended jam session on guitar (featuring The Miztourage on dueling harmonicas) that was designed to kill time. The segment ran so long that fans cheered "we want Roman" (along with an audible retort of "no we don't").

The match was long and rewarding as a series of rest holds and physical beatings from Elias evolved into a long run of near falls. But Reigns worked from underneath and eventually packaged a Superman punch with a spear to get the pinfall. After celebrating on the ramp, he was attacked from behind by Samoa Joe, who spit trash talk while securing a Coquina Clutch. After agents and referees separated the two, Joe came back for a second attack of stomps.

Talk about a huge night for Reigns' character. A feud with Joe has money written all over it and would be a continuation from the tension they shared during the build to SummerSlam (before Joe was shelved due to injury). Not only did WWE showcase how well it has used The Shield reunion to get Reigns over as a babyface, the savage nature of Joe's beatdown provided any of Reigns' detractors just as big an opportunity to cheer for his demise. And while Elias ended up taking a backseat to Joe by night's end, he was given the ball in some big moments on this night and delivered huge.





Paige's faction makes another statement

The scheduled six-woman tag team match was never to be as Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville – revealed for the first time as "Absolution" -- attacked Bayley and Mickie James backstage before the match. After Raw champion Alexa Bliss from the commentary booth to take shelter, the heel trio surrounded Sasha Banks in the center of the ring. Paige cut a promo explaining her actions one week ago, calling herself "the matriarch of the WWE [women's] evolution." She also gave herself credit for "single-handedly erasing the word diva from the WWE dictionary." After Rose and Deville supported her claims by repeating her credentials, the trio delivered a thorough beating of a scrappy Banks, which ended with all three hitting their finishers.

Paige, Rose and Deville would appear once more following Asuka's match later in the night to make their presence felt without getting physical as a smiling Asuka quietly escaped after squashing Dana Brooks via submission.

Two weeks in and this angle continues to deliver big. Paige is a believable leader of a heel faction and knows her character so well in terms of swagger and delivery. Rose also briefly showed she has big potential on the microphone. How this invasion is connected to a similar one on SmackDown should go a long way in determining whether the angle can be effective longterm. But for now, Paige is back and that's big news for the women's division.

What else happened on Raw?