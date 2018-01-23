WWE Raw results, recap: Live updates, highlights from 25th anniversary show

What has been built into a blockbuster black-tie affair, WWE Raw 25 emanates live from both The Manhattan Center in New York and Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday night. The three-hour show, which will feature a litany of special guests, former superstars and certain surprises, also serves as the go-home show for the Royal Rumble, WWE's first pay-per-view of 2018.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this post with results, analysis and highlights live throughout WWE Raw.

WWE Raw live results

The only way to open Raw 25: The broadcast began with Jim Ross and Jerry "The King" Lawler welcoming everyone into The Manhattan Center with the old siren music, steel barriers, ICO-PRO sign and more. Michael Cole and Co. then introduced the Barclays Center edition of Raw from ringside before Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon and SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon welcomed everyone to the show, aired the above video and welcomed chairman Vince McMahon to the ring. Vince started by thanking the fans for an incredible ovation and prepared to make his way out of the ring before his children stopped him to hand him a plaque thanking him for 25 years of Raw. He quickly turned into Mr. McMahon, saying the plaque looks cheap ("like Brooklyn") and that the only plaque that should've been in the arena tonight is the stuff on everyone's teeth.

It didn't take long before the glass shattered and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin hit the ring with fury, flicking birds atop every turnbuckle just like back in the day. McMahon began complementing Austin, putting over his own age and health problems, and suggesting that his son is in his prime. Austin responded by lifting Shane's arm and dropping him with a Stone Cold Stunner. McMahon said Shane had it coming and handed Austin a beer so the two could toast, which they did before hugging twice. McMahon then poured some beer on Shane as the two were celebrating, and after another chug, Austin dropped two birds on McMahon and one more Stunner for old time's sake. Shane then stood up to celebrate and toast with Austin, who chugged another beer and hit Shane with the Stunner before exiting.

Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bayley & Mickie James def. Alicia Fox (via submission), Nia Jax, Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose: This three-segment match was designed to draw attention to Sunday's inaugural women's Royal Rumble match but instead dragged on like a sore thumb. The finish came abruptly after the second commercial. As wrestlers from both teams brawled outside, Banks sidestepped a scissors kick from Fox and put her in the Banks Statement for the tap. As the babyfaces celebrated, Asuka turned on her teammates and tossed all three over the top rope in a good piece of booking.

Random legends congregate backstage: Johnathan Coachman showed up to say hi to Kurt Angle and was quickly joined backstage by Harvey Wippleman, the Brooklyn Brawler, Teddy Long, Brother Love and the Boogeyman, who pulled worms out of his mouth and handed them to Coach.

The Undertaker returns, cuts a cryptic promo: After a video highlighted his greatest hits on Raw, The Undertaker was announced into the Manhattan Center by Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. "The Deadman" retraced the exact steps of his entrance from the first episode of Raw in 1993, and began his promo by mentioned the legends he has taken down, including Steve Austin, Mick Foley and "even my own flesh and blood Kane." He said he ripped them from their pedestals, throwing them "in the cold, dark Earth. "All had to answer to the reaper," he said. "They all tried and they all failed. And now on this sacred ground, I declare for all those who have fallen, it is truly time to rest ... in ... peace." J.R. questioned whether Taker's chilling statement was a warning. Despite rumors he plans on returning for one more match at WrestleMania 34, it was hard to decipher from this whether that was true.

this was actually so cool pic.twitter.com/iRhV4bKSkD — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) January 23, 2018

Poker with the APA: Bradshaw, with Ron Simmons by his side, took a bunch of chips from Health Slater, with Rhyno by his side, in a poker game before "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase dropped a huge wad of cash on the table to join the game with his signature laugh. They were later joined by The Usos, Jeff Hardy, MVP, Apollo Crews, Natalya and Dana Brooke as Slater kept losing hand after hand.

Raw general managers honored: John Laurinaitis, William Regal and Eric Bischoff were introduced on stage before SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan came out to do the "Yes!" chant with the trio. The Miz interrupted the chants by making his way to the ring for his title match.

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz def. Roman Reigns (c) to win the title: Good piece of business here in this well-booked match as Reigns had to constantly deal with the interference of The Miztourage until they were finally ejected by the referee. But an earlier spot that most had missed -- The Miz loosened the middle turnbuckle pad as Reigns took out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel outside -- was used perfectly in the finish. After Reigns, who kicked out dramatically of a Skull-Crushing Finale, powered out of The Miz's second attempt, he missed a running splash into the exposed buckle. The Miz hit his finisher again and secured the 1-2-3 to begin his eighth reign as IC champion.

The Peep Show with Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan and The Bar: After Christian introduced the tag team champions and Cole explained on commentary that Edge had a prior obligation, Rollins tried to speak only to be interrupted by Jordan, who continuously and loudly got booed every time he opened his mouth. The Bar quickly hit the ring and said the veterans were all on their side Sunday. "It's not your dad who sucks; you suck," Cesaro said to Jordan before chanting Angle's theme. The crowd happily joined in, so Rollins took out Sheamus with a suicide dive and attempted to take down a restrained Cesaro but instead hit Jordan in the face with a flying knee.

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair meet backstage: As Bliss was expressing confidence in her ability, Charlotte interrupted her to say she didn't have the size, athletic ability or pedigree to be a top-tier or long-term champion in WWE. "You are lovely, and you may be the champion tonight," Ric interjected, "but this young lady will be the champion ... she'll be the champion until she decides to hang her robe up. Woooooo!" This was a nice, simple and quick moment that got a great crowd reaction.

Bray Wyatt def. Matt Hardy via pinfall: In the first televised match from the Manhattan Center location, WWE sped up what had been a slow build to this rivalry. In the end, the reveal hardly seemed worth it. Despite lasting two segments, the match was short and uneventful. Wyatt kicked out of a Side Effect and quickly reversed Hardy into Sister Abigail for the pin. This match deserved to debut on pay-per-view, not like this.

Legendary women make their return: The Bella Twins, Maryse, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Jacqueline, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Terri Runnels, Maria Kanellis and Trish Stratus were introduced one at a time to the TitanTron area. They waved. That's it.

Elias runs into Chris Jericho: Backstage in his "Alpha Club" shirt, Jericho said he actually wrote a song about Elias and put him on the list while signing the lyrics.