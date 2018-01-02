WWE Raw results, recap: Reigns pins Samoa Joe clean, Lesnar-Kane close show

Faced with the daunting task of competing for ratings against the college football playoffs on a holiday, it's hard to fault WWE's efforts on Monday when it came to putting its best foot forward.

The three-hour episode of Raw was loaded with long, pay-per-view quality matches between top stars. In the case of Roman Reigns-Samoa Joe, a title was even at stake with the caveat of a juicy stipulation. In between was a quick-moving show, complete with alternating moments of good and bad, that made the idea of fantasy booking WrestleMania 34 a little bit more interesting.

But the new year didn't necessarily bring with it a new change in direction for WWE's top feuds, outside of the surprise reunion between Finn Balor and The Club. When it came to the main event, there was plenty of questionable booking and a gluttony of Kane to be found, no different than the months that proceeded it.

Brock Lesnar, Kane brawl to end Raw

With an appearance from universal champion Brock Lesnar promised for the end of the show, Kane pulled Braun Strowman aside backstage to talk about their triple threat title match at the Royal Rumble. Telling Strowman that the two of them are "the alpha monsters of WWE," Kane suggested they get on the same page in order to contain "The Beast." Predictably, Strowman wanted no part of it. "I don't care about you or your plan," he said, before adding that he will take down Lesnar on his own terms.

The night's final segment began with Lesnar inside the ring. Advocate Paul Heyman accused WWE of creating the triple threat match as a conspiracy to get the belt off of Lesnar without him having to be pinned or submitted. Making light of Kane's claim that he's "the devil's favorite," Heyman also said he had "a 1-on-1 with the guy down below and his favorite is the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion." He then dropped the mic and attempted to walk off.

Out came Kane who grabbed Lesnar's throat and delivered a choke slam before taunting him about Heyman's words. Lesnar suddenly sat up and started laughing at Kane. He then stood up and delivered a clothesline over the top rope with his title in hand. The entire locker room rushed out to break the two apart as Lesnar kept attempting to get at Kane.

This is just like the movie "Groundhog Day" only it's now 2018 and 50-year-old Kane is still on my television closing Raw each week. Not only was the crowd dead tired (pun intended) of Kane's never-ending and undeserved involvement in the title picture, this segment was as mailed in as could possibly be, stealing the blueprint of Lesnar's most recent feud with The Undertaker in 2015 (complete with the locker room trying to break them apart). The idea of Lesnar abruptly sitting up like he was a member of the Brothers of Destruction also fell completely flat. This is an absolute train wreck and, even worse, another waste of a Lesnar appearance.

Roman Reigns pins Samoa Joe clean to retain title

Despite being saddled with the stipulation that he could lose his Intercontinental title on Monday should he lose by disqualification, a fired up Reigns cut a backstage promo saying Joe got what he deserved last week for injuring Dean Ambrose. During his rebuttal interview with Ambrose's real-life wife, Renee Young, Joe responded by saying "it's because of me that Dean Ambrose is a stay-at-home husband living off of his wife's paycheck." Joe added that Reigns has "run out of friends and run out of time."

Before the match, Reigns was consoled backstage by Seth Rollins, who looked to make sure his Shield teammate would keep his cool and retain his title. Drunk with exuberance, Rollins' new tag team championship partner Jason Jordan then interrupted and said he would get Reigns' back should The Bar interfere at all during the match. Jordan closed with "Believe that," which drew odd looks from Reigns and Rollins.

Reigns and Joe went on to produce a three-segment match that was nothing short of PPV quality. Littered with nearfalls that kept the crowd buzzing, the match also saw Reigns constantly warned by referee John Cone that a disqualification wasn't far off should he aggression continue. Late in the match, Joe tossed Reigns into Cone, nearly bringing an end to the match. Reigns went on to kick out of a uranage and land his spear for the pin.

Talk about a fun match designed to bolster ratings, teed up perfectly by a top-shelf promo from Joe. But like Alexa Bliss-Asuka (see below), the clean finish left an empty feeling considering this was a match worthy of a PPV main event. The fact that Joe succumbed the way he did likely means we won't be seeing these two squaring off again anytime soon.

What the finish didn't explain is who Reigns will be defending his title against at the Royal Rumble or whether WWE is crazy enough to have him win the actual Rumble match. Monday's result leaves more questions than answers, which could mean good things provided the booking is well-planned and filled with many swerves to come.

Asuka submits Alexa Bliss in non-title match

The Raw women's champion opened the show by accosting Angle backstage for rewarding Asuka's "bad behavior" from the week before with a match. Angle explained he wanted to open 2018 with a WrestleMania quality match. A visibly worried Bliss begged Nia Jax to be in her corner but Jax refused, explaining she had to bring chicken soup to hopeful love interest Enzo Amore in the hospital. Presented with the ultimatum of "it's either him or me," Jax picked Amore.

Bliss continually sold her fear for Asuka throughout the lengthy, two-segment match. Asuka, who dominated early, overcome storyline sore ribs to rally down the stretch. After getting a two count on a hard kick to the head, Asuka forced Bliss to tap out via armbar.

This one produced equal parts good and bad with the result. On one hand, the match was entertaining (albeit a bit too long) and perfectly put over what makes Asuka so special to an audience who may not have watched her in NXT. But on the other hand, the result felt like it tipped WWE's hand as far as the women's Royal Rumble is concerned. Considering Asuka just defeated the Raw champion clean, why would she need a Rumble victory in theory to secure a title shot?

Even though Bliss' selling was part of what made the match so good, it's also fair to question what WWE gains by having its champion – even a chicken-crap heel like Bliss – downgraded by losing cleanly in a non-title match. If the plan is for Asuka to win the title dominantly at Elimination Chamber in February, that's one thing. But if not, Angle may not have been far off. WWE just gave away a must-see match of WrestleMania quality months earlier on free TV.

What else happened on Raw?

Kurt Angle updates latest on Royal Rumble: The Raw general manager opened the show announcing that free agent John Cena had officially entered himself into the match. He also said the women will compete on the same terms as the men in their Rumble match, which means 30 competitors and the winner getting a title shot at WrestleMania.

Jason Jordan def. Cesaro via pinfall: Jordan was antsy to prove The Bar's claim of favoritism as the reason for his success wrong. With the crowd chanting "Daddy's Boy," Jordan's tag team championship partner Seth Rollins came out to warn him not to be so self-absorbed and reluctantly decided to serve in his corner. Jordan endured a long, methodical beatdown from Cesaro focused on his oft-injured left leg. His late match rally was electric, ending with Jordan hitting his still unnamed finisher for the pin after Rollins took out Sheamus at ringside. Jordan celebrated wildly before Rollins, who stared with an annoying glare, began to clap for him.

Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews via pinfall: This two-segment match overachieved in terms of entertainment as Crews twice rallied from long beatings to appear on the verge of victory. Wyatt cut him down with a hard clothesline, however. But just as he bent over backwards for his spider crawl, Titus Worldwide member Dana Brooke distracted him on the apron. Wyatt gave her a look so scary, Brooke fell back onto Titus O'Neil. After Wyatt initially ate an Enziguri kick, he reversed the follow up into Sister Abigail for the 1-2-3. After the match, a video promo from Matt Hardy played with the Woken one claimed he's the ghost who haunts Wyatt's dreams. "Once Abigail's powers are no more, I will delete you," Hardy said. He then laughed annoyingly as his face multiplied into thousands of tiny video screens while Wyatt shook his head in confusion.

Braun Strowman def. Rhyno via pinfall: Angry that Heath Slater wouldn't leave the ring apron, Strowman grabbed the microphone to angrily invite him into the match. Strowman fought them both off with running clotheslines into separate turnbuckles. He then hit a running powerslam on Rhyno for the 1-2-3. Afterwards, Strowman added two more powerslams apiece as the crowd ate it up.

Cedric Alexander & Goldust def. Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari via pinfall: With cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore hospitalized in real life with the flu, Alexander was out of luck for a title shot but still hungry for competition. Gulak and Daivari challenged him to find a friend to tag with and out came Goldust, asking Alexander to be friends. The match was equally bizarre and fun, integrating cruiserweights with the regular roster. Goldust fielded a hot tag and, after laying out Gulak and Daivari with clotheslines, hit a moonsault crossbody onto both from the top rope. Alexander then hit his Lumbar Check on Gulak for the finish.

Finn Balor, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. Elias & The Miztourage via pinfall: Reuniting from their days with the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Balor and company received huge cheers ahead of this six-man tag match. The result may have turned "The Good Brothers" babyface in the process. Gallows received a hot tag late and, after cleaning house, joined Anderson in delivering a Magic Killer on Bo Dallas. Balor then tagged in to land his Coup de Grace finisher for the 1-2-3.