WWE Raw results, recap: Roman Reigns pulls double duty, women shine all night

One week after a thrilling Royal Rumble, WWE was back with an uneven edition of Raw, which delivered in some ways but was absolutely lacking in others. Roman Reigns actually pulled double duty on the show competing in two matches over the course of the evening, but he was outshined by the Raw women's division, which excelled in each of their segments over the three-hour program.

Not only was the women's Elimination Chamber match set (with some controversy), the men's Chamber is now one entrant away from being complete. There are three official matches now on the slate for the next Raw pay-per-view with a few more yet to be decided.

Lets take a look at what went down Monday night on Raw.

Women's division booked strong on Monday

Unlike most editions of Raw where the women get one or possibly two segments, they were featured extensively on Monday night with five different segments throughout the show. The primary storyline involved four women in particular: Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax. It started when, watching film of her loss to Asuka from last week, Banks told Bayley she now knows how to beat the Empress of Tomorrow. Bayley asked her friend to share that information, but Banks refused, saying she was keeping her tricks to herself. Bayley then called back to Banks eliminating her from the Royal Rumble, but Banks said she did what she had to do and believed she was the only one who could end Asuka's undefeated streak. "You think you can beat Asuka?" she asked Bayley. "I know I can beat you," Bayley replied. "And if you're good enough to beat Asuka, so am I."

Asuka def. Bayley via submission: The high-intensity two-segment match featured a lot of big spots by both Asuka and Bayley, who have a history dating back to NXT. Bayley escaped an Asuka Lock cinched in through the ropes, but as she looked poised to hit Bayley-to-Belly, Asuka reversed it into an Asuka Lock. However, Bayley immediately rolled through and got an extreme near count. Just as Asuka kicked out, she immediately locked Bayley in an armbar and made her tap in seconds. The two shared their mutual respect after the match via handshake.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced before the Asuka-Bayley match the entrants for the Chamber with Mandy Rose, Mickie James and Sonya Deville joining Bayley and Banks. He also said Jax would face Asuka with Jax able to earn a guaranteed shot at the Raw women's title at WrestleMania 34 should she win. Alexa Bliss hit the ring to ask Angle pointedly why she had to put her title on the line in the Chamber, while Lesnar gets to coast to 'Mania with the men's match being for the No. 1 contendership to the universal title. Angle noted that Bliss hasn't defended her title in four months as the reason, but she said he makes the matches and is acting sexist by treating her different than Lesnar. Angle countered by saying Bliss was just trying to weasel her way out of the match, leaving it up to the crowd to decide.

Nia Jax def. Vanessa Floyd via pinfall: Jax teased and taunted the way-smaller jobber before quickly bulldozing her twice, hitting a pair of hip tosses and dropping a leg for the win. Jax promised to make Asuka wear her match permanently and make her the "Empress of Yesterday" at Elimination Chamber.

The Banks-Bayley segment was fantastic -- albeit completely scripted -- and fueled the budding rivalry between the two friends. It's going to explode at some point soon. The Asuka-Bayley match was great, as one should expect considering their history, and told a consistent story in Bayley still being unable to overcome Asuka despite getting close on two occasions late in the match. The Angle-Bliss segment was a bit sloppy, due in large part to Angle being given a convoluted storyline to explain in the ring and Bliss coming up with a strong argument that was tough to dispute or counter. The reaction was mixed to Angle's request for a crowd chant, which is not what WWE intended, but ultimately the match is on. Jax also delivered a strong-but-scripted promo in her opportunity to speak.

Jason Jordan gets on The Shield's bad side, again

Jordan and Seth Rollins met up backstage early in the show with Rollins expressing concern for Jordan's health. Jordan said he is completely healthy and has been cleared by trainers, so Rollins emphasized it was time for them to go out and win the tag team titles back. Later in the night, an apologetic Jordan said he was stretching and "something didn't feel right in his neck," leading trainers to rule him out for the match. Angle told Rollins he saw no other option than to forfeit the match ... until Roman Reigns walked into the picture as his new partner. Jordan and Angle both smiled.

Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) def. Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns via disqualification to retain the titles: The Bar hit a tired Reigns with their elevated White Noise finisher, but Reigns kicked out and then countered a Gotch Neutralizer . With Rollins injured outside the ring, Jordan ran down to lift him back onto the ring apron. Rollins got the hot tag and cleared the ring with a couple dives, but Cesaro dodged the Black Out. Rollins hit a suplex into the Falcon's Arrow but only got a two. Sheamus distracted the ref, allowing Cesaro to poke Rollins in the eye, but Jordan grabbed Cesaro's leg to neutralize the distraction. After a couple near falls, Reigns yelled at Jordan, "We got this," demanding he go to the back. Rollins hit the ripcord and a superkick on Sheamus, but as Reigns was prepared to hit the Shield powerbomb, The Bar tried to vacate ringside. Jordan stood in their way, leading The Bar to attack him, but he blocked Cesaro's punch and inadvertently connected first, causing the interference DQ.

Backstage after the break, Rollins lost his cool at Jordan for being selfish and never listening to him. Angle tried to break things up, but Rollins' rage kept building. "The only thing I'm sorry about is [that] I didn't legitimately hurt him myself!" he screamed. Angle ordered Rollins to back away, but as Jordan protested, he yelled at his son himself. "Go home and stay home until you're medically cleared!" Angle said as Jordan looked dejected and depressed.

This was near-perfection from start to finish. Rollins went from supportive in the first segment to annoyed in the second to enraged in the third. In between, he and Reigns put on a tremendous match against The Bar with Jordan's interference well-placed. It was a fantastic storyline finish with Jordan purposely getting involved but accidentally costing Rollins and Reigns the titles when it looked like it was in their grasp. With plans seemingly changing for Jordan due to his legitimate neck injury, it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next few weeks.

What else happened on Raw?