WWE Raw results, recap: Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt leads big matches on show
Live updates and highlights from Raw on the Road to WrestleMania 34
One week after a thrilling Royal Rumble and game-changing edition of Raw, WWE is back again Monday looking to continue their momentum toward the next Raw-brand pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber. Featured on the show is at least one more qualifying match for the main event of that PPV with Roman Reigns going head-to-head with Bray Wyatt.
Will Reigns go over Wyatt and take his expected spot in the Chamber, or does WWE have a twist in store for us? It is one of many angles that will be continued Monday night as Raw emanates live from Des Moines, Iowa.
WWE Raw matches
- Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)
- John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (To decide final Chamber entrant)
- Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan
- Asuka vs. Bayley
WWE Raw results
Live beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
