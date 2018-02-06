WWE Raw results, recap: Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt leads big matches on show

Live updates and highlights from Raw on the Road to WrestleMania 34

One week after a thrilling Royal Rumble and game-changing edition of Raw, WWE is back again Monday looking to continue their momentum toward the next Raw-brand pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber. Featured on the show is at least one more qualifying match for the main event of that PPV with Roman Reigns going head-to-head with Bray Wyatt.

Will Reigns go over Wyatt and take his expected spot in the Chamber, or does WWE have a twist in store for us? It is one of many angles that will be continued Monday night as Raw emanates live from Des Moines, Iowa.

WWE Raw matches

  • Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)
  • John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (To decide final Chamber entrant)
  • Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan
  • Asuka vs. Bayley

WWE Raw results

