WWE Raw results, recap: Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt leads big matches on show

One week after a thrilling Royal Rumble and game-changing edition of Raw, WWE is back again Monday looking to continue their momentum toward the next Raw-brand pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber. Featured on the show is at least one more qualifying match for the main event of that PPV with Roman Reigns going head-to-head with Bray Wyatt.

Will Reigns go over Wyatt and take his expected spot in the Chamber, or does WWE have a twist in store for us? It is one of many angles that will be continued Monday night as Raw emanates live from Des Moines, Iowa.

WWE Raw matches

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber qualifier)



John Cena vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias (To decide final Chamber entrant)



Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan



WWE Raw results

Live beginning at 8 p.m. ET.