WWE Raw results, recap: Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and big qualifying matches

The Road to WrestleMania 34 has officially begun -- and now it includes "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. The big-time surprise to end the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday has created a ton of attention and interest in Monday's edition of Raw, which will also emanate live from Philadelphia.

WWE Raw matches announced

Finn Balor vs. John Cena (Elimination Chamber qualifying)

Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. Titus Worldwide

WWE Raw results

Changes to Raw: The show opened with Jonathan Coachman returning to WWE in place of Booker T on the Raw commentary team. WWE also debuted a new graphics package for the show, replacing the standard black backgrounds and accents with white.

Stephanie McMahon brags, Asuka and Sasha Banks square off: The Raw commissioner kicked things off propping up what the women accomplished in the Royal Rumble and Ronda Rousey's debut before putting over and introducing Asuka. McMahon announced that WWE will hold the first women's Elimination Chamber match at the next pay-per-view before handing the microphone to Asuka, who cut a full promo in Japanese before delivering her line, "At WrestleMania, I will become the champion because no one is ready for Asuka!" That led out Banks, who congratulated Asuka before going nose-to-nose with the Royal Rumble winner and guaranteeing she was ready for the challenge. A match was made for later in the show as the two jawed in the middle of the ring.

Braun Strowman def. Kane in a Last Man Standing Match: Strowman earned a spot in the Elimination Chamber with a thorough and dominant victory over Kane. The match began during the commercial break but quickly made its way to the top of the stage where Strowman threw Kane in front of the elevated, vacated Raw announce desk before lifting up the entire structure and dumping it on the Big Red Machine. The match was immediately called as referees, trainers and medical staff rushed to Kane's aid and took him to a "local medical facility." After the match, Corey Graves asked Strowman what he just did. "I did my job," he screamed. "Kurt Angle said last man standing," he added before raising his arms and yelling.

Strowman goes off on Kurt Angle: When Raw returned from break, Michael Cole called the situation "horrifying " and explained Kane was having trouble breathing as the three announcers stood below the TitanTron. (Later, they hysterically made their way to ringside all sitting in desk chairs looking at a tiny flat screen monitor on the floor as a desk was built for them near the ring.) Cole further put over Strowman as "cross[ing] the line, again." Angle, the Raw general manager, screamed at him backstage, beginning for Strowman to give him a break from putting the entire roster in danger each week. Strowman paused for a moment (and appeared to lose his line) only to go nuts on Angle and promise he would be the last member of the roster standing at Elimination Chamber and again at WrestleMania 34 over universal champion Brock Lesnar.

Elias def. Matt Hardy via pinfall: In a largely uneventful match, Bray Wyatt's transition hit momentarily, distracting Hardy and allowing Elias to hit him with a boot followed by Drift Away for the 1-2-3 for a spot in Elimination Chamber. After the match, Wyatt appeared on the screen manically laughing, which Hardy matched while seated in the ring.

The Miz wants your respect: In a backstage promo that appeared to have been taped and previously posted on Instagram, The Miz said he would give Roman Reigns his owed rematch but demanded a standing ovation from the crowd when he wins, like the one Philadelphia fans will have to give Tom Brady on Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz (c) def. Roman Reigns via pinfall to retain the title: Dominating Miz in the early going, Reigns chased the Miztourage off with a chair. Midway through the match, Miz took out Reigns' knee and went back to it minutes later by locking the challenger in the Figure-Four Leglock. Miz continued working on it for the duration of the match while selling his own knee injury. Reigns reversed another Figure-Four into a lift-up, sit-down powerbomb, and Miz soon got caught attempting to remove the second turnbuckle again. When the referee got involved, Miz hit Reigns with a cheap-shot thumb to the eye before dropping him with a Skull-Crushing Finale, but Reigns kicked out at 2.75. Reigns looked ready to finish Miz as The Miztourage returned, but as he took care of both on the ring apron, Miz rolled him up from behind and grabbed hold of his pants.

The Revial def. Heath Slater & Rhyno via pinfall: The Revival fell behind early but quickly strategized outside the ring before taking out Rhyno's knee and hitting him with Shatter Machine before picking up the 1-2-3. The Revival were interviewed after the match and claimed the crowd needed to stop putting itself over with "E-C-W" chants and learn about the real past and greatness in professional wrestling.

Finn Balor is ready to rumble, again: After putting over his iron man-level effort in the Royal Rumble on Sunday night, Balor promised he would take out his aggression on the man who eliminated him. "I'm not just going to step up to John Cena," said Balor, "I'm going to step over him."

Asuka def. Sasha Banks via submission: Backstage before the match, a fed-up Banks told Renee Young that it's her turn to shine as she looks to take the attention away from Asuka, who has been in the spotlight for way too long. Banks thoroughly dominated the early going, showcasing a heel sensibility while consistently trash talking and taunting Asuka. At one point, Banks slapped Asuka across the face and locked her in the Banks Statement twice. Banks dove out of the to tackle Asuka only to be caught by a foot and hit her face and torso into the screen on the side of the ring.

Asuka took over from there, hitting Banks with knees, kicks and fists. Banks kicked out of every pinning combination, escaped an armbar with a pin attempt and evened things up by pulling the middle rope down as Asuka dove through, sending the Empress of Tomorrow to the floor back-first. Banks then hit Asuka with the double knees twice -- off the ring apron and from the top rope -- and reversed the Asuka Lock into the Banks Statement ... until Asuka reversed it back and locked her legs for the tap out.

John Cena takes a walk: For some reason, Cena shot a promo while walking down a hall backstage. He said his path to WrestleMania 34 was through Balor and then the Elimination Chamber, adding he was not finished but just getting started in WWE.

