WWE Raw results, recap: Royal Rumble main event set, Ambrose sells an injury

If the majority of Monday's episode of Raw felt more like a rerun than anything designed to move top storylines along so close to the holidays, WWE made sure to sneak in some breaking news to close the show.

The announcement of the first women's Royal Rumble match in company history was deserving of the feel-good reaction it received (even if the manner in which the news was disseminated left much to be desired) and was another progressive step forward in WWE women being presented as equals of their male counterparts.

But the remainder of the show was clunky and repetitive at best as WWE predictably relied on yet another in-ring combination of the never-ending feud between The Bar and Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins for the backbone of the show as things were kept mostly in neutral with more than a month before the next pay-per-view.

Stephanie McMahon makes a big announcement

The Raw commissioner arrived via limousine earlier in the night, providing the feeling that something big was coming. It took place following a main event six-women tag team match between Absolution and the trio of Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Bayley that lasted just long enough for Mandy Rose and Sonia Deville to force a disqualification by relentlessly stomping on Banks. Nia Jax was quick to the rescue and fought off a brief attack to toss Deville and Rose by their hair before a creative spot in which she stacked them up on her shoulders for a double Samoan drop. Paige floored Jax with a chop block before hitting a pair of superkicks. Out came the entire Raw women's locker room as a wild brawl ensued.

McMahon's music hit and she took her time strolling to the ring. Stepping in between the two sides, McMahon referenced the current "women's revolution" and told a brief history of how WWE women, everyone from Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young to the stars of today, "turned that revolution into an evolution." McMahon then referenced Banks and Alexa Bliss' recent groundbreaking match in Abu Dhabi but said that wasn't enough. "What do you say, ladies, you make history once again?" McMahon said, before announcing that the Jan. 28 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia would be the first to feature an all-female Royal Rumble match. "If there was ever a time for a 'Yes' chant, it's now," McMahon added, before starting the chant with everyone in the ring as the broadcast went off the air.

Let's not bury the lede here: This was the right move by WWE and much-deserved for such a talented and (suddenly) deep women's roster. The timing, fresh off the Mae Young Classic and June's inaugural women's Money in the Bank match, couldn't be any better. But the way in which the news was conveyed was almost cringeworthy. Seeing McMahon, a brilliant on-screen heel, interrupt a hostile brawl to deliver a babyface speech made it feel like too much of the fourth wall was removed. McMahon walked slowly into a conflict that had been weeks in the making and brought storyline peace due to her mere presence as if she were a deity. Even worse, bitter enemies not only put down their weapons in order to take in the historic moment, they all joined hands afterwards during a WWE.com exclusive video to take part in a corporate victory lap which felt forced and threatened to spoil the deserved goodwill.

Yep, it's a triple threat match

Raw general manager Kurt Angle opened the show announcing he would reveal universal champion Brock Lesnar's next opponent before the end of the night. Out came an angry Braun Strowman to declare why he should get the call at the Royal Rumble. Kane quickly followed and mentioned how even though Lesnar has a long list of superstars he has taken out, "The Big Red Machine" is not one of them. Kane argued he should get the shot unless Strowman "is man enough to stop me."

Paul Heyman's voice interrupted the proceedings and cautioned they shouldn't "have this discussion without input from my client." Lesnar followed him to the ring and the three heavyweights stared each other down. A nervous Angle booked a triple threat match for the Royal Rumble before escaping the inevitable carnage. Kane sent Strowman over the top rope and backhanded Lesnar. But Brock rallied to hit an F5 and stand tall. Kane sat up in the center of the ring as Lesnar reached the stage, causing the champion to stop and stare.

At this point, what else is there to say in terms of criticism for WWE that hasn't been regurgitated for the past month? Having 50-year-old Kane in a prominent title match at a major pay-per-view in 2017 is unforgivable. The fact that he's taking a spot that should've gone to Finn Balor (someone who could actually bump to make this match exciting) is doubly disappointing. This is either Vince McMahon trolling his own audience or simply falling out of touch with it.

Dean Ambrose sells a right arm injury

Seth Rollins' original match with Samoa Joe never came to fruition thanks to Jason Jordan, who crashed the introductions in hopes of talking his way into a big match. His interruption was successful in that it began to annoy Rollins, who responded to Jordan pushing him by angrily agreeing to a match at that moment. With Joe -- who was more than willing to step aside -- watching outside the ring, this three-segment match heated up late with nearfalls. Rollins finally hit The Knee for the 1-2-3. Joe attacked both babyfaces before exiting. After Rollins and Jordan complained to Angle backstage, he booked a six-man tag match for later tonight between Joe and The Bar against Jordan, Rollins and Ambrose.

A late-match suicide dive from Rollins appeared to cause an injury to Ambrose's right shoulder, forcing the ringside doctor to take a closer look. Seconds later, Rollins walked into a Brogue Kick inside the ring before the late-arriving referee, who was monitoring Ambrose, delivered the three count. Although WWE did well to present Ambrose's injury as real, a backstage attack afterwards by all three heels cemented the storyline nature. Rollins was thrown head first into a cement wall, and Ambrose had his arm closed in a road case.

It's difficult to tell exactly what WWE's plans with this one. Because Ambrose's arm injury was indirectly caused by Rollins, this could very well be the seed planted towards an eventual heel turn and implosion for The Shield's reunion. It also could be just another mailed-in episode of Raw as WWE can't help itself from booking some variation of the The Bar and The Shield against each other in long matches meant to kill time with nothing at stake and very little advancement of storyline. Considering the lengths they went to tell the story of Ambrose's arm, let's hope it's the former.

What else happened on Raw?

Bray Wyatt declares "The Great War" must end: During a solo video promo, Wyatt questioned why the WWE universe is so fond of Woken Matt Hardy. After heckling Hardy's laugh and funny faces, Wyatt said "it's all fun and games until someone gets hurt and that's where I come in. But I want to make sure the right people get hurt." It's Hardy and the audience who Wyatt hoped to hurt the most. After singing a weird song, Wyatt instructed Hardy to run.



Cedric Alexander def. Drew Gulak via pinfall in a No. 1 contender's match: Alexander secured a shot at Enzo Amore's cruiserweight championship with the victory in this strong three-segment match. Late in the match, Gulak intercepted a superkick to put Alexander into a submission that Amore on commentary called the "Gabba-Gulak Grip." But Alexander eventually reached the ropes to break the hold and hit his Lumbar Check for the 1-2-3. Nia Jax tweeted at Amore to check his DMs after the match and the two met backstage until Gulak stumbled in, with a bloody tissue hanging from his nose, to interrupt when he apologized to Amore for losing. A flirty Jax exited the conversation before Amore turned to Gulak and yelled, "You did a lot of things wrong Drew! A lot of things wrong!"



