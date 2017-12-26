WWE Raw results, recap: Surprise team becomes new tag champs, Reigns vs. Joe

The first-ever live edition of Monday Night Raw on Christmas Day was not what one would expect. In other words, it was not a completely mailed-in episode. Instead, WWE developed a number of big-time storylines and provided us with a title change that should ripple throughout the brand over the next few months.

Let's take a look at everything that went down on the final Raw of 2017.

AND NEW Raw tag team champions ...

Early in the show, Raw general manager gathered Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to tell them neither would get the opportunity to fight Samoa Joe until they took care of The Bar -- together. Both Rollins and Jordan scoffed at the pairing initially until Angle told them the titles would be on the line in the match. The Bar fumed about the match later in the locker room as Sheamus and Cesaro exchanged action figures of Dean Ambrose, Rollins and Jordan as gifts. Rollins and Jordan met again backstage, but as Rollins attempted to lead the way, Jordan stopped him and said he makes a "pretty good replacement" for Ambrose. "As good as you think you are," Rollins replied, "you will never be Dean Ambrose." Jordan retorted, "Right. I'll be better."

Tag Team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan def. The Bar (c) via pinfall to win the titles: Jordan had Rollins' back early in the match as he attempted to take Cesaro out at ringside, but The Bar quickly rallied and threw Jordan into the barricade. Once he recovered, he ran straight into the ring to clothesline Sheamus and again save Rollins, who rewarded him with the hot tag. Jordan cleaned house before dealing with a relentless attack by Cesaro. The Bar hit Jordan with the elevated clothesline, but Rollins' attempt to intervene stopped the ref from counting for no reason. Rollins then superkicked Cesaro but ate a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, who put Jordan in the Cloverleaf looking for a submission win. Jordan got a rope break, but Sheamus hit White Noise to flatten him. Rollins pulled Cesaro and then Sheamus out of the ring, throwing Sheamus into the steel steps. Cesaro took Rollins out with an European uppercut, but as he rolled back into the ring, Jordan caught Cesaro with the elevated neckbreaker for the clean 1-2-3. The victory got a nice pop from the crowd. Rollins looked at Jordan shocked at the kid's win after the match, but the two eventually celebrated and hugged as Raw went off the air.

The crowd reaction was important here as they popped for Rollins and Jordan going over. Considering WWE is building Jordan as a whiny brat who is meant to annoy the crowd and will eventually turn heel, this pairing gives them unique booking opportunities over the next few weeks or months. And while Rollins made it clear that Ambrose is his BFF earlier in the show, there is also the potential for this duo to work great together as a tag team, making Ambrose jealous upon his return. The only annoying development throughout this entire show is that the reunion of The Shield has seemingly ended with a whimper. It is still being mentioned but only casually. WWE certainly meant for The Shield to be a longer, stronger storyline over the last few months, but the combination of untimely illnesses and injuries has forced creative to go in a completely different direction.

Roman Reigns gets revenge on Samoa Joe

After the initial Rollins-Jordan segment, Angle told Reigns he got Samoa Joe tonight and would put the title on the line. In a later interview backstage, Joe made it clear he felt no remorse for sidelining Ambrose, saying he was squarely focused on Reigns, who later added that he couldn't care less what Joe had to say as he was planning to get revenge for Ambrose.

Intercontinental Championship -- Samoa Joe def. Roman Reigns (c) via disqualification: A fun match -- as one would expect -- between these two. There was also some good live analysis from the entire commentary crew on their differing fighting styles. Reigns nearly tapped in the Coquina Clutch but broke the hold with the bottom rope. A shoulder-first suicide dive forearm strike from Joe connected with Reigns' left shoulder, which he sold for the remainder of the match. Reigns eventually got the upper hand and aggressively went after Joe, from whom he would not separate when told by the official.

Reigns shoved the referee, which led to a disqualification, before hitting Joe with the Superman Punch and tracking him down outside the ring for another. He proceeded to slam Joe's right arm into the ring post twice before hitting it head-on with the steel steps twice. Reigns then picked up a steel chair to slam Joe's arm one last time, but he avoided it and ran off to the back.

Sometimes when Reigns shows his aggressiveness out of nowhere it feels a bit off. Not this time as the storyline was developed to the point that you knew he was out for revenge on behalf of Ambrose. This did a great job to setup what is expected to be a rematch at Royal Rumble. Should it be a stipulation match -- such as no holds barred -- that would give Reigns and out to drop the title to Joe and move back into the main event picture with Brock Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania.

Asuka flattens Alexa Bliss

Bliss cut a promo propping up her dominant 2017 before a cheering Chicago crowd, which she quickly silenced. "Side note, guys. I did it without you before, and I don't need you now." Bliss feigned emotion talking about the women's Royal Rumble before telling the crowd it had her to thank for making it all possible. It was at that point she got cut off by Asuka, who hit the ring and delivered a short but effective promo. She announced that not only was she entering the women's Royal Rumble, she will win it all. Then Asuka delivered her signature line -- "Nobody is ready for Asuka!" -- to a frightened Bliss before roundhouse kicking her in the face.

The NXT fans were ready for Asuka's slogan and properly chanted "Asuka's gonna kill you!" as a response, but the knowledgeable crowd as a whole was rather flat for a big moment that would've received a massive pop on NXT. That's unacceptable and solely due to WWE's unwillingness to put Asuka in big spots since her debut on the main roster. Yes, she remains undefeated and has looked strong on occasion, but WWE has done little to make her be known as dominant to the casual fan and given her even less opportunity to get over by not allowing her any microphone time. Hopefully this is the start of a big push for Asuka, which should result in a Royal Rumble win and big-time match with Bliss at WrestleMania 34.

What else happened on Raw?

John Cena def. Elias via pinfall: Cena opened the show playing to the crowd, but Elias soon interrupted him. After being stopped in his tracks by two "C-M-Punk" chants, Elias prepared to perform and kept interrupting Cena as he tried to offer him some advice. Cena gave Elias a shot but stopped him when Elias began insulting Chicago. The two then sang a bit together before Elias hit Cena with a cheap shot, attacked him and then challenged him one-on-one. Elias got plenty of shine in the match, but Cena eventually -- rather easily -- hit his signature finishing combination concluding with the Attitude Adjustment for the 1-2-3.



