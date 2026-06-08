WWE Raw results, review, grades for June 8 as King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue in Paris

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WWE's European tour continues on Monday with Raw taking place in Paris. The event is currently set to feature first-round matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments as well as a pair of championship matches.

Some big names are looking to advance in the tournaments, with the King of the Ring fatal four-way featuring Seth Rollins, Ricky Saints, Talla Tonga and Je'Von Evans, while the Queen of the Ring match is between Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green.

On the championship side of things, Rey Mysterio Jr. will take a shot at intercontinental champion Penta, and Sol Suca will defend her women's intercontinental championship for the first time when she faces former champion Lyra Valkyria.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Accor Arena in Paris, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

Sol Ruca will make the first defense of her women's intercontinental championship against former champion Lyra Valkyria

Rey Mysterio Jr. will challenge Penta for the intercontinental championship

Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch and Chelsea Green will battle in a Queen of the Ring first-round fatal four-way

The first round of the King of the Ring tournament will continue with Seth Rollins, Ricky Saints, Talla Tonga and Je'Von Evans in a fatal four-way match