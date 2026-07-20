WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for July 20 with LA Knight facing Jacob Fatu

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As SummerSlam draws near, WWE hits Detroit on Monday night for an important night of Raw. Issues for many on the roster are close to boiling over, and some of those men and women will look to settle things in the ring on Monday.

Among those who will be in action are LA Knight and Jacob Fatu. Knight has longstanding issues with The Bloodline, which has led to a six-man tag match at SummerSlam, where Knight has chosen to trust the enemies of his enemies -- Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys -- to stand beside him against Fatu and The Usos. On Monday night, either Knight or Fatu will score a victory to give their team some momentum heading into the biggest card of the summer.

The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory will also be in action when they team up to take on Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee. Theory now has Maxxine Dupri fully by his side after Dupri helped Theory humiliate Otis last week, which could come back to bite Theory and Breakker in their tag match with Evans and Lee.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

LA Knight goes one-on-one with Jacob Fatu

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision will face Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee

Ethan Page and Rusev will team up against SummerSlam opponents Penta and Chad Gable