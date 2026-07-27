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WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for July 27 with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns face-to-face

The final Raw before SummerSlam goes down on Monday in Los Angeles

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SummerSlam goes down this coming weekend, which means WWE has one more chance to use Raw to build up one of the biggest events of the year.

Many of the biggest stars set for action at SummerSlam will be in attendance on Monday night. That includes world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who are set to come face-to-face for one final time before they meet in the ring on Sunday night. Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will also appear ahead of their Hell in a Cell clash. Femi and Lesnar will take part in a pre-SummerSlam weigh-in, with Triple H moderating.

There will also be a title on the line on Monday night, with Sol Ruca putting her women's intercontinental championship on the line against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • World heavyweight champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins come face-to-face for the final time before their SummerSlam showdown
  • Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar weigh in ahead of their SummerSlam Hell in a Cell match
  • Alpha Academy will face world tag team champions The Vision in non-title action
  • Sol Ruca will defend the women's intercontinental championship against Raquel Rodriguez
  • Joe Hendry and Danhausen will host a concert
  • Rusev will go one-on-one with Je'Von Evans
  • Rey Mysterio will rematch Ethan Page in singles action
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