WWE Raw results, live updates, grades for June 1 as Jacob Fatu is set to acknowledge Roman Reigns

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After Sunday's explosive Clash in Italy event, WWE returns to Italy for Raw on Monday afternoon. There is sure to be plenty of fallout on the menu, including between world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns and his cousin, Jacob Fatu.

Fatu twice challenged Reigns for the title, and twice came up short. The second time came on Sunday, with Reigns winning a Tribal Combat match to reassert his position as the "Head of the Table."

Fatu's plan to take the title and improve the lives of his immediate family having failed twice means that he must now "acknowledge" Reigns on Raw. Things may not be that simple, however, as Fatu exchanged glances with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs after his loss on Sunday.

There will be plenty more fallout to keep an eye on, including between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. After Femi quickly defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, Lesnar laid his gloves and boots down in the ring, signaling his retirement. Despite that move, Lesnar attacked Femi on Raw and set up a big rematch for Clash in Italy.

Lesnar got his revenge on Sunday, hitting seven F-5s on Femi to score the win and even their series at 1-1. It seems likely the pair will meet in a rubber match at SummerSlam.

Also of note, Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch on Sunday to claim the women's intercontinental championship, which Lynch likely will react to on Monday.

Finally, the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set to kick off.



CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.