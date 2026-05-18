WWE Raw results, review, grades for May 18 as Roman Reigns reacts to Jacob Fatu's attack

Fatu was not done with Reigns despite losing at Backlash

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1 min read

Roman Reigns believed that defeating Jacob Fatu at Backlash would be enough to force his cousin to acknowledge his place at the head of the family. That proved to be wishful thinking for Reigns, as Fatu attacked Reigns and The Usos last week on Raw.

Reigns will respond to that attack on Monday's edition of Raw.

Since Reigns captured the world heavyweight championship from CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42, Fatu has set a target on the champion. Fatu claims that he needs everything Reigns has that comes with the championship, primarily financial security for his own family.

Also on Monday, Paige and Brie Bella will put up the women's tag team titles they won at WrestleMania 42 against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.  

WWE Raw preview

  • Roman Reigns will respond to Jacob Fatu's attack on The Bloodline
  • Paige and Brie Bella will defend their women's tag team championship against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
  • The Oba Femi open challenge will continue
  • "The Original" El Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos will face El Grande Americano & Los Americanos in a trios tornado tag team match
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