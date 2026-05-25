WWE Raw results, live updates, grades for May 25 as Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu make Tribal Combat official

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Roman Reigns can't seem to get rid of Jacob Fatu. With Fatu on the verge of being fired on last Monday's episode of Raw, he challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat match at Clash in Italy.

Rather than allow Raw general manager Adam Pearce to follow through on his plan to fire Fatu, Reigns accepted Fatu's challenge.

Fatu shocked Reigns by challenging for the world heavyweight championship one night after Reigns won the title in the main event of WrestleMania 42. Reigns barely beat back Fatu's challenge at Backlash, but when Fatu refused to "acknowledge" Reigns as the head of their family, things continued to spiral.

Now, on Monday night, Reigns and Fatu will be in attendance at Raw to sign the contract and make their Clash in Italy match official. The last time the two were set to sign a contract, violence quickly erupted, which sets the expectation for how Monday night will play out.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will make their Tribal Combat match official for Clash in Italy

Penta will defend the intercontinental championship against Je'von Evans just days after defeating Ethan Page at Saturday Night's Main Event

Oba Femi will kick off Raw by addressing being attacked by Brock Lesnar last Monday

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of the Judgment Day