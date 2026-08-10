WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for Aug. 10 as tournament kicks off for shot at Roman Reigns

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Having fended off the challenge of longtime rival Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns is in need of a new challenger. The first step to determine the "next man up" for Reigns will begin on Monday night's edition of WWE Raw.

Last week, AAA manager Rey Mysterio told Reigns that he wanted to pitch an idea to the champ. It turns out that Mysterio's pitch was for Reigns to defend the belt against a member of his roster. Now, an eight-man tournament will be held to determine who will represent AAA in that match.

The tournament kicks off on Monday night when former intercontinental champion Penta will face Laredo Kid in quarterfinal action. The tournament will continue in the coming weeks and includes Psycho Clown, La Parka, Dragon Lee, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Rey Finix and El Fiscal.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

Penta will Laredo Kid in the first match of the tournament to crown the No. 1 contender from the world of lucha libre to face world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch will appear after making her return to Raw last Monday

Sol Ruca will team with a mystery partner to take on Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Akira Tozawa will look for revenge against Austin Theory of The Vision

Stephanie Vaquer is set to address the WWE Universe