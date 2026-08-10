This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for Aug. 10 as tournament kicks off for shot at Roman Reigns

Someone from the world of lucha libre will earn a shot at Reigns and the world heavyweight championship

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Having fended off the challenge of longtime rival Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns is in need of a new challenger. The first step to determine the "next man up" for Reigns will begin on Monday night's edition of WWE Raw.

Last week, AAA manager Rey Mysterio told Reigns that he wanted to pitch an idea to the champ. It turns out that Mysterio's pitch was for Reigns to defend the belt against a member of his roster. Now, an eight-man tournament will be held to determine who will represent AAA in that match.

The tournament kicks off on Monday night when former intercontinental champion Penta will face Laredo Kid in quarterfinal action. The tournament will continue in the coming weeks and includes Psycho Clown, La Parka, Dragon Lee, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Rey Finix and El Fiscal.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Raw preview

  • Penta will Laredo Kid in the first match of the tournament to crown the No. 1 contender from the world of lucha libre to face world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns
  • Becky Lynch will appear after making her return to Raw last Monday
  • Sol Ruca will team with a mystery partner to take on Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez
  • Akira Tozawa will look for revenge against Austin Theory of The Vision
  • Stephanie Vaquer is set to address the WWE Universe
Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
August 11, 2026, 12:07 AM
Aug. 10, 2026, 8:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
August 11, 2026, 12:06 AM
Aug. 10, 2026, 8:06 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Kevin Stefanski Declines to Name Falcons QB1

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Jordyn Tyson Showing Off at Saints Camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Micah Parsons Targeting Week 6 Return for Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Aaron Donald's Decision Likely Coming This Week

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Should the WNBA Eliminate Back-to-Back Games?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Mariners Free Fall in Snyder's Power Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Tigers Jump 10 Spots in Snyder's Power Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Expectations for St. Jude Championship as Playoffs Begin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Rating McIlroy and Fleetwood Ahead of FedExCup Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Jackson Koivun Earns Final FedExCup Playoff Spot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Scottie Scheffler Eyes FedExCup Playoff Run

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Yankees' Historic Extra-Inning Struggles

See All Videos