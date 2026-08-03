WWE Raw live updates, results, review and grades for Aug. 3 with fallout from SummerSlam weekend

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

SummerSlam went down this past weekend and the fallout from WWE's biggest show of the summer will begin during Raw on Monday night.

In the SummerSlam main event on Sunday, Roman Reigns retained his world heavyweight championship in a dramatic battle with former Shield teammate Seth Rollins. Despite the bad blood between the two that dated back many years, the two seemed to bury their longstanding issues after the match, sharing a Shield fistbump, calling back to the glory days of the group.

What's next for Reigns should become very clear on Monday night as his next challenger is almost certain to emerge.

Oba Femi was another big winner coming out of SummerSlam. Femi turned down the world title shot he'd earned by winning the King of the Ring tournament, choosing instead to face Brock Lesnar in a rubber match, with this bout taking place inside Hell in a Cell. Femi managed to become the first man to defeat Lesnar inside the iconic structure.

The Queen of the Ring winner did not see the same level of success as Femi, as Iyo Sky came up short in her bid to remove the women's world championship from the grasp of Liv Morgan. Morgan managed to edge out a win, though it did take the help of her Judgment Day teammates providing distraction in the middle of the match.

CBS Sports will be with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.