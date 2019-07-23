WWE Raw Reunion results: Live updates, grades, recap, matches, returns, highlights

SummerSlam is right around the corner, but on Monday night in Tampa, Florida, we're making a nostalgic pitstop on the road to the biggest party of the summer. The flagship show of WWE will transform into Raw Reunion this week, as some of the most notable legends in company history will be making appearances throughout the evening. The returning legends will be mixed in with some of the more prominent Raw storylines heading into SummerSlam continuing to build, such as Seth Rollins' pursuit of Brock Lesnar and the universal championship just one week removed from "The Architect" earning a title shot next month in Toronto.

The following superstars have been announced as making a return on Monday: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, D-Generation X, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Alundra Blayze, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Candice Michelle, Christian, D-Von Dudley, Eve Torres, Gerald Brisco, Sgt. Slaughter, The Godfather, Jillian Hall, Jimmy Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Jonathan Coachman, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Mark Henry, Melina, Pat Patterson, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Santino Marella, The Boogeyman, The Hurricane.

John Cena raps with The Usos: The 16-time world champion John Cena kicked off the Raw Reunion show with his return on Monday night. Cena ran down the list of fellow legends that will be in attendance this evening before reiterating that WWE will always be his home. After Cena commanded the show get on the road, The Usos headed to the ring to coax him into doing some battle rapping. Cena hesitated until The Usos roasted him for leaving WWE for Hollywood. Not to be outdone, the Dr. of Thuganomics dropped a bomb in return by bringing up the brothers' past run-ins with the law. Jimmy & Jey then revealed that pops was in the building, and Rikishi was out next. Just as Rikishi was about to bust his moves, The Revival interrupted with D-Von Dudley following. A tag match between The Usos and The Revival is on deck.

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart backstage: A segment aired prior to the commercial where Hogan was expressing his excitement to longtime friend and manager Hart backstage.

The Usos def. The Revival via pinfall: Another entertaining matchup between these two great tag teams, with Jimmy & Jey putting themselves in line for a title shot. D-Von went to interfere on the outside but Rikishi stared him down. Scott Dawson was distracted in the ring and turned around to eat a superkick, and the patented Usos splash followed shortly after for the victory. Grade: B

Drew McIntyre is disgusted by the legends: Alicia Fox was backstage describing to Kaitlyn and Dana Brooke how she would prefer to wear a very tall hat for SummerSlam. Torrie Wilson then popped in as the latest surprise, and she was followed by Santino Marella who, yes, did bring the cobra with him and let us know that Santina was doing well! McIntyre entered the picture and scoffed at the fact they refer to themselves as "legends."

Drake Maverick def. R-Truth via pinfall to win the 24/7 title: Backstage with Charly Caruso, R-Truth revisited his appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con this past week where he was challenged by The Hurricane. Drake Maverick's wife, Renee Michelle, confronted Truth and Carmella about ruining everything surrounding her wedding, and this allowed Maverick to sneak up from behind and win back the title with a roll up. Maverick and Renee hightailed it out of there as Truth and Carmella gave chase. Maverick's wife assisting him in winning back the title was a nice twist to this ongoing saga of hilarity. Grade: B-

Drew McIntyre decimates Cedric Alexander: The scheduled rematch between McIntyre and Alexander never even got started. McIntyre attacked Alexander on the ramp during his entrance, and the ensuing beatdown concluded with McIntyre connecting with the inverted Alabama Slam to Alexander on the apron to get his heel heat back from the loss. Grade: C+

Viking Raiders in action next.

