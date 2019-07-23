WWE Raw Reunion results, recap, grades: Big returns, 24/7 title changes highlight fun nostalgia show

WWE Raw took a break on Monday from its normal episodic programming this week to bring us another nostalgia show in the form of the WWE Raw Reunion in Tampa. While these shows are sometimes frowned upon by the hardcore fanbase, all things considered, this was about as good of a nostalgia-filled show as could have been expected -- especially when you recall just how disappointing the Raw 25 episode in January 2018 turned out.

We saw some of the most notable legends in history make appearances, some SummerSlam angles were even pushed forward a bit and the 24/7 championship saw the most action that it's seen since its inception. All in all, it was a fun night of programming if you simply just decided to let yourself live in the moment.

WWE Raw Reunion results, grades

John Cena raps with The Usos: The 16-time world champion John Cena kicked off the Raw Reunion show with his return on Monday night. Cena ran down the list of fellow legends that will be in attendance this evening before reiterating that WWE will always be his home. After Cena commanded the show get on the road, The Usos headed to the ring to coax him into doing some battle rapping. Cena hesitated until The Usos roasted him for leaving WWE for Hollywood. Not to be outdone, the Dr. of Thuganomics dropped a bomb in return by bringing up the brothers' past run-ins with the law. Jimmy & Jey then revealed that pops was in the building, and Rikishi was out next. Just as Rikishi was about to bust his moves, The Revival interrupted with D-Von Dudley following. A tag match between The Usos and The Revival is on deck.

The Usos def. The Revival via pinfall: Another entertaining matchup between these two great tag teams, with Jimmy & Jey putting themselves in line for a title shot. D-Von went to interfere on the outside but Rikishi stared him down. Scott Dawson was distracted in the ring and turned around to eat a superkick, and the patented Usos splash followed shortly after for the victory. Booker T was out for commentary in this match. Grade: B

Drew McIntyre is disgusted by the legends: Alicia Fox was backstage describing to Kaitlyn and Dana Brooke how she would prefer to wear an insanely tall hat for SummerSlam. Torrie Wilson then popped in as the latest surprise, and she was followed by Santino Marella who, yes, did bring the cobra with him and even let us know that his sister Santina was doing well! McIntyre entered the picture and scoffed at the fact they refer to themselves as "legends."

24/7 Championship -- Drake Maverick def. R-Truth via pinfall to win the title: Backstage with Charly Caruso, R-Truth revisited his appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con this past week where he was challenged by The Hurricane. Drake Maverick's wife, Renee Michelle, confronted Truth and Carmella about ruining everything surrounding her wedding, and this allowed Maverick to sneak up from behind and win back the title with a roll up. Maverick and Renee hightailed it out of there as Truth and Carmella gave chase. Maverick's wife assisting him in winning back the title was a nice twist to this ongoing saga of hilarity. Grade: B-

Drew McIntyre decimates Cedric Alexander: The scheduled rematch between McIntyre and Alexander never even got started. McIntyre attacked Alexander on the ramp during his entrance, and the ensuing beatdown concluded with McIntyre connecting with the inverted Alabama Slam to Alexander on the apron to get his heel heat back from the loss. Grade: C+

24/7 Championship -- Pat Patterson def. Drake Maverick (c) via pinfall to win the title: Maverick was looking to make an escape in the locker room, but when he opened up his suitcase, was greeted by a host of worms. The Boogeyman appeared to terrify Maverick to the point he hit the ground. Writhing in pain, Patterson walked in with a referee, stuck a foot on Maverick's chest and became the newest 24/7 champion. Grade: B-

The Viking Raiders def. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins via pinfall: Yet another squash for Erik & Ivar, but at least this time around it was over some established names who've recently held the Raw tag team titles. The Viking Raiders won after putting away Ryder with the Viking Experience. Christian was out for commentary while Lilian Garcia handled the ring announcing duties. Grade: C

Maria tears down Mike again: Maria Kanellis found Mike backstage mingling with some legends while she was in search of her husband to apply some lotion to her. He was first talking to Eve Torres before Eric Bischoff walked in and suggested maybe Maria might want to join SmackDown if she's not happy. Again, Maria chastised Mike before saying that he won't do anything because she's the bread-winner of the family. Embarrassed already, Mike then had to deal with Ron Simmons with a bullhorn letting him know ... well, you know: "DAMN!"

24/7 Championship -- Gerald Brisco def. Pat Patterson (c) via pinfall to win the title: The camera panned to the back, quite possibly a little late, to reveal that Brisco had pinned his stooge buddy Patterson to become the new champion.

24/7 Championship -- Kelly Kelly def. Gerald Brisco (c) via pinfall to win the title: As Brisco was walking away with the title, he was met by the returning Kelly Kelly. She was cordial at first before revealing her true intentions, low-blowing Brisco and pinning him to become the first female 24/7 champion. History made, folks. Grade: D+

Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe via pinfall: Joe was out to verbally run down the existence of these nostalgia shows, and when he belittled the opening segment with The Usos and Rikishi, that brought out Reigns to defend his family. The two brawled, with Joe getting in most of the offense on the outside before Reigns countered with a Superman punch on the apron. Joe attempted to retreat, but after he was called a coward, accepted the challenge Reigns had just laid down. Reigns earned the victory with a spear in a match that was much better than their forgettable main event bout at Backlash last year. Grade: B

Seth Rollins on "Miz TV": After running back the closing events from Extreme Rules, Rollins got up out of his chair to not only poke fun at Brock Lesnar's looks but also refer to him as a Seth Rollins wannabe. Rollins was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who was in the Gorilla position to fire back before making his way to the top of the ramp after Rollins again referred to Lesnar as a wannabe. After Rollins chased Heyman to the back with the promise of a Stomp if he gets to the count of five, Rollins proclaimed that Lesnar is still a human that can be beaten at any time, and that's what he'll do at SummerSlam. He then turned his focus to his matchup later tonight against AJ Styles.

24/7 Championship -- Candice Michelle def. Kelly Kelly (c) via pinfall to win the title: Kelly Kelly was celebrating her win when she met up with Michelle, Melina and Naomi backstage. Melina revealed she had become a referee in her years away from the ring, and Michelle attacked Kelly Kelly to win the title. Grade: C

24/7 Championship -- Alundra Blayze def. Candice Michelle (c) to win the title: It didn't take long to crown another champion tonight. As Michelle was celebrating, Blayze emerged and made Michelle tap with a (horrible-looking) choke to win the title. She said she doesn't plan to stay 24/7 champion for a long time before walking off. Grade: D

Rey Mysterio def. Sami Zayn via pinfall: This match was set up from a segment earlier in the night backstage where Zayn was berating the legends and was challenged by Mysterio. During the match, Zayn got what was coming to him as Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, The Hurricane and Sgt. Slaughter emerged while Zayn was attempting to escape up the ramp. Back in the ring, Mysterio hit the 619 before paying homage to RVD with the Frog Splash for the victory. Grade: B

"Million Dollar Man" buys the 24/7 championship: Blayze was out, and she let us know right away what she meant by saying she wouldn't be the champ for long. She took a trash can near the announce desk and was about to drop the title in the trash, a callback to her infamous segment on WCW Monday Nitro in the mid-90s where she threw away the then-WWF women's championship title. Before she could, however, Ted DiBiase was out for a little callback of his own. Her offered to purchase the 24/7 title from Blayze (calling back to the time in which he bought the WWE championship from Andre the Giant after his controversial win over Hulk Hogan in 1988), handed her a wad of $100 bills and gave us his legendary, maniacal laugh as the newest 24/7 champion of the night. Grade: A (I will always pop for DiBiase buying a title ... or anything, for that matter)

Seth Rollins def. AJ Styles via disqualification: Earlier in the night during a short backstage segment, Styles, Gallows & Anderson revealed they're now going by the moniker of The OC (Original Club), complete with new merch. Gallows & Anderson of course attempted to get involved in the match on the outside, and that caused the DX music to blare over the speakers to a pop and Triple H & Shawn Michaels to emerge to watch Rollins' back. When the match restarted, Gallows & Anderson jumped Rollins in the ring to cause the disqualification. The six men squared off with The OC extending the Too Sweet hand gesture olive branch. They were promptly told to "suck it," and a brawl ensued. After The OC grabbed chairs and surrounded the ring, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash came out to run off the heels. Rollins finished off the segment in the ring surrounded by the legends, letting The OC know that everyone only has two words for them. Fun segment for exactly what it was supposed to be, with the plus that The OC was just able to head off as opposed to catch an embarrassing beatdown. Grade: B+

24/7 Championship -- Drake Maverick def. Ted DiBiase (c) to win the title: DiBiase was entering his limo to escape, but after he closed the door, loud bangs and yelling could be heard from the inside. When it was all said and done, Maverick emerged as the champion once again as the mid-card superstars gave chase. Grade: C

Bray Wyatt attacks Mick Foley: Foley was cutting a promo in the ring, and when he was revisiting his favorite moment from Raw on the titantron (his victory over The Rock for his first WWE championship), everything in the arena slowly began to shut down. Wyatt, again as The Fiend, was in the ring and he slapped the Mandible Claw on Foley, taking him down to the mat. He posed a bit for the camera as the arena went completely dark again as his evil laugh took us to commercial.

Natalya and Becky Lynch brawl: Lynch was this week's guest on "A Moment of Bliss," but it didn't take long for her SummerSlam challenger to interrupt. Natalya brought up the fact that even though the two have known each other for so long and wrestled in Japan together, Lynch still shows her no respect. Lynch fired back by pointing out to Nattie how she chose to help train Rousey to defeat her, yet she still beat her "little MMA friend." The two got a bit more heated before the fists started flying and officials were out to break it up.

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth def. Drake Maverick (c) via pinfall to win the title: Maverick thought he was home-free as he was about to get into a limo with his wife who was awaiting him, but Truth snuck up from behind. Carmella kicked Maverick over and Truth got the pinfall to win the title back. Afterwards, Truth jumped into the limo and it sped off with Renee inside. Maverick experienced double heartbreak when he realized that not only did he lose his title again, but for the time being, his wife as well. Grade: B+

Braun Strowman def. Randy Roe via pinfall: Strowman was out for a quick squash match, tossing the enhancement talent around a couple times before mercifully pinning him. Nothing to write home about, and you probably could have just given Braun the night off. Grade: D

Toast to Raw: Ric Flair, flanked by the other legends in attendance, began the "Toast to Raw" main event segment at the top of the stage. Hulk Hogan then followed, and he talked about how great it was to be back on Raw in his hometown of Tampa. Hogan delivered his signature catchphrases, and then the glass shattered. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his way to the ring and laid down coolers full of his Broken Skull IPA beer in the corners. Austin took the mic and put over everyone, from the legends on the stage to the ring crew to the people in the audience, saying they're all part of the WWE family. He told stories of spending the last 24 hours drinking beer with Hogan and Flair and meeting up with Ron Simmons before inviting every legend on the stage to join him in the ring for a toast. As the show was going offer the air, Austin was taking up every possible second he could as the 11 p.m. ET hour arrived, thanking everyone in the crowd for coming while trying to fit in a funny story from the past involving Gerald Brisco.

WWE Raw Reunion highlights

