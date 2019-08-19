WWE Raw, SmackDown Live look-ahead: King of the Ring kicks off, Daniel Bryan to deliver culprit

With four weeks of WWE television before Clash of Champions on Sept. 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina, there's plenty of time to build to the next pay-per-view on the schedule. As always with WWE, some pieces of the puzzle are clear already, while others will be discovered in the coming days and weeks.

Let's now take a look at what to expect this week on both Raw and SmackDown Live as Clash of the Champions looms ahead.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Raw

King of the Ring kicks off: With the King of the Ring bracket having been revealed, we now know which four first-round matches will take place, beginning on this week's edition of Raw. Monday night will see Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn welcome the tournament back while SmackDown Live on Tuesday night features Apollo vs. Andrade and Kevin Owens vs. Elias.

Owens vs. Elias on the SmackDown side is the lone tournament match this week which carries immediate storyline implications as Elias has operated against Owens as a hired gun for Shane McMahon dating back weeks. Elias was a special enforcer for Owens' match with McMahon at SummerSlam before taking on the role again last week on SmackDown, awarding Samoa Joe a victory over Owens with one of the fastest three counts in WWE history.

Given time, all of these matches should deliver the goods in the ring when it begins on Monday night's Raw. But expect plenty of shenanigans when Owens and Elias throw down.

WWE

"The Boss" is back: Sasha Banks' stunning return last Monday stole the show, and her attacks on Natalya and -- more notably -- Becky Lynch dominated WWE conversation. Lynch vs. Banks should be great and tying Natalya in can drag out putting the women in the ring together. Natalya will likely be looking for revenge on Banks for interrupting a promo where she invoked the anniversary of her father's death.

While there's been no announcement of a confrontation between Banks and Natalya this week, we may get some sort of explanation from Banks as she's scheduled for a "King's Court" segment on Monday night with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Laying the path for Strowman vs. Rollins: Raw's champion vs. champion match of Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles ended in disqualification last week when The OC interfered and roughed up Rollins. Ricochet couldn't save the universal champ, but Braun Strowman pulled off the task. In response to Strowman butting into their business, Styles made the challenge to put his United States title on the line against "The Monster Among Men" on this week's edition of Raw.

This likely all serves as a way to get to an eventual program with Strowman challenging Rollins for the universal title. The standard WWE play here is to have Rollins return the favor to save Strowman, throw Ricochet in the mix and work the six-man tags for a bit before the eventual fallout between Rollins and Strowman takes over the spotlight.

SmackDown Live

Daniel Bryan to deliver "the culprit": Buddy Murphy pegged Rowan as Roman Reigns' mysterious attacker in the lead-up to SummerSlam, prompting Daniel Bryan to claim any man will say anything while being attacked and threatened as Reigns had done to the former 205 Live standout. To prove his point, Bryan and Rowan attacked Murphy on SmackDown following his potentially star-making match with Reigns while forcing him to recant. Bryan confronted Reigns as SmackDown went off the air, promising to deliver "the culprit" to him this Tuesday.

In addition to delivering on that promise, Bryan is scheduled for a match with Murphy on the show. After turning in an incredible performance against Reigns, Murphy is in prime position to have a second consecutive TV Match of the Year contender.

Kofi's revenge?: Randy Orton played up claims that WWE champion Kofi Kingston was "afraid" of him, leading to Kingston intentionally disqualifying himself at SummerSlam. Kingston claimed his decision was purely to protect his family after Orton had glared at them at ringside. Last week, that meant a SmackDown six-man with Orton and The Revival taking on The New Day. It was a bad day for New Day as they not only lost the match, but Kingston was hit with a RKO from Orton to close the bout.

Orton vs. Kingston is your WWE title program for the foreseeable future, so wrap your head around it now because this feels like a rivalry with a few pay-per-view matches still in the cards. And with the Oct. 4 Fox debut of SmackDown Live already having an advertised three-way between Orton, Kingston and Dolph Ziggler, there's clearly much more to come.

What else to expect on Raw and SmackDown