WWE Raw After WrestleMania results, grades: Jacob Fatu calls out Roman Reigns for Backlash

One of the most exciting WWE shows of the year went down on Monday with the Raw after WrestleMania. As expected, there were a few surprises in the form of NXT talent moving to the main roster, but things were kept somewhat muted overall.
The most intriguing moments of the show came from a confrontation between Jacob Fatu and newly-crowned world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns, as well as CM Punk coming face-to-face with undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes.
WrestleMania season is over, and we are now marching into the future with WWE ready to take some big shots.
CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jacob Fatu calls for a world heavyweight title match with Roman Reigns at Backlash
Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to close the show, meeting The Usos backstage and telling them to walk with him. Reigns said he was planning to keep things simple and talk about winning the title and business moving forward, but that he ran into his cousins and decided to talk about "family business," instead. Reigns said he missed them being together and having their full trust and admiration, as well as doing business together. Reigns stressed the power they have when they're together, rather than operating separately. Reigns said he wasn't asking for service, but rather for them to stand together as blood.
Jimmy Uso said that he spoke for Jey as well when he said that they would stand together, only for Jacob Fatu's music to cut the group off. Reigns said he could only figure out a few reasons as to why Fatu would come to the ring. Fatu said he was not out to "acknowledge" Reigns and that he didn't want Reigns' title, he needs Reigns' title. Fatu said he doesn't just need the title; he needs everything Reigns has and called for a match at Backlash. Reigns said that Fatu might be able to win, but he doesn't know if Fatu can handle the burden of being a champion. And, if Fatu can't win, can he handle the burden of acknowledging him? Reigns said he'd give Fatu a week to think about if he really wants the match.
As an overall show, Raw was fine. It did the job of establishing what's next for many superstars in the fallout of WrestleMania 42. Fatu vs. Reigns is a fine idea as something fresh, though I have my reservations about the idea of running back The Bloodline. Hopefully, WWE finds some new spice to make Reigns' run feel fresh instead of just going back to the same things that wore out fans by the time his 1,316 days as champion ran out. As it stands currently, there's some hope that Fatu vs. Reigns will deliver an exciting match. Grade: B
What else happened on WWE Raw?
- Oba Femi kicked off the show by walking to the ring. Femi soaked in the fans' cheers before saying, "The ruler has arrived." Femi dropped the microphone and posed to end an awkwardly brief segment.
- Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky def. The Kabuki Warriors via pinfall when Sky hit Kairi Sane with an Over The Moonsault.
- Cody Rhodes told CM Punk to "just say when" for a title shot. Punk addressed his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 42, saying he wasn't going to cry about it just because it wasn't his night. Rhodes, sporting a nasty black eye from his match with Randy Orton, interrupted as Punk was leaving and the two exchanged friendly jabs about their situations before Punk said that he'll stay ready because "you never know when a title opportunity will fall from the sky." As Punk left, Rhodes told Punk to "just say when."
- Ethan Page def. Je'Von Evans via pinfall after hitting a Twisted Grin. Page made his debut earlier in the night, interrupting Evans -- an old NXT rival -- to say that he was coming for his spot as well as Penta's intercontinental championship. Rusev interfered, distracting Evans and allowing Page to get the win. Rusev attacked Evans after the match and Penta ran in for the save, though Page took out Penta before leaving Rusev to pick the bones.
- Liv Morgan def Sol Ruca via pinfall after hitting Oblivion. Ruca came to the ring to tell Morgan what an inspiration she was, interrupting Morgan's title celebration. Morgan was offended and Ruca was game for a fight, which Adam Pearce made official. Ruca nearly had the match won after hitting a Sol Snatcher, but NXT's Zaria ran in to attack Ruca, leaving her open for Morgan to finish off.
- Bron Breakker cut down Seth Rollins. Breaker came to the ring after a promo from Paul Heyman discussing Brock Lesnar's retirement, as well as some words from Logan Paul. Breaker called out Rollins, who eventually attacked from behind with a chair. Austin Theory and Paul started to attack Rollins only for the Street Profits to return and chase them off. That didn't save Rollins, however, as Breakker put him down with a pair of spears.
- Finn Balor def. JD McDonagh via pinfall with a Coup de Grace. After the match, Dominik Mysterio ran in and attacked Balor. Balor quickly turned the tables, however, and McDonagh pulled Mysterio from the ring before Balor could hit a Coup de Grace.
- Gunther was interrupted by LA Knight during a backstage interview. Gunther addressed his win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and brushed off the idea that he and Paul Heyman had worked together in the lead-up before saying people need to get used to the idea of him having the world heavyweight championship around his waist in the near future. Knight interrupted, saying Gunther needed help to beat Rollins and saying he had his eye on the same prize.