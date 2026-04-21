WWE Raw After WrestleMania results, grades: Jacob Fatu calls out Roman Reigns for Backlash

One of the most exciting WWE shows of the year went down on Monday with the Raw after WrestleMania. As expected, there were a few surprises in the form of NXT talent moving to the main roster, but things were kept somewhat muted overall.

The most intriguing moments of the show came from a confrontation between Jacob Fatu and newly-crowned world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns, as well as CM Punk coming face-to-face with undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

WrestleMania season is over, and we are now marching into the future with WWE ready to take some big shots.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jacob Fatu calls for a world heavyweight title match with Roman Reigns at Backlash

Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to close the show, meeting The Usos backstage and telling them to walk with him. Reigns said he was planning to keep things simple and talk about winning the title and business moving forward, but that he ran into his cousins and decided to talk about "family business," instead. Reigns said he missed them being together and having their full trust and admiration, as well as doing business together. Reigns stressed the power they have when they're together, rather than operating separately. Reigns said he wasn't asking for service, but rather for them to stand together as blood.

Jimmy Uso said that he spoke for Jey as well when he said that they would stand together, only for Jacob Fatu's music to cut the group off. Reigns said he could only figure out a few reasons as to why Fatu would come to the ring. Fatu said he was not out to "acknowledge" Reigns and that he didn't want Reigns' title, he needs Reigns' title. Fatu said he doesn't just need the title; he needs everything Reigns has and called for a match at Backlash. Reigns said that Fatu might be able to win, but he doesn't know if Fatu can handle the burden of being a champion. And, if Fatu can't win, can he handle the burden of acknowledging him? Reigns said he'd give Fatu a week to think about if he really wants the match.

As an overall show, Raw was fine. It did the job of establishing what's next for many superstars in the fallout of WrestleMania 42. Fatu vs. Reigns is a fine idea as something fresh, though I have my reservations about the idea of running back The Bloodline. Hopefully, WWE finds some new spice to make Reigns' run feel fresh instead of just going back to the same things that wore out fans by the time his 1,316 days as champion ran out. As it stands currently, there's some hope that Fatu vs. Reigns will deliver an exciting match. Grade: B

What else happened on WWE Raw?