WWE rehires ex-ESPN host Jonathan Coachman, adds him to Raw announce team

What's old is new again in WWE. Just one week after making a surprise return at Raw 25, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman will return to the company in his old role.

WWE announced Monday that Coachman will join the Raw announce team, linking up with play-by-play man Michael Cole and color commentator Corey Graves in the position formerly held by Booker T.

Known in WWE and elsewhere as "The Coach," Coachman began his original tenure with WWE back in 1999 as a backstage interviewer. He later joined the Raw commentary team and even made his way into the squared circle for some occasional action. Coach worked mostly as a pure heel, drawing the disdain of the fans while kissing up to WWE's authority of figures.

He often served as the butt of superstars' jokes, usually in a good-natured way, and reprised that role last Monday in a backstage incident with former WWE superstar The Boogeyman. It was his first major appearance back in WWE since leaving the company in 2008.

When he left WWE for ESPN, Coach played an instrumental role in helping WWE get additional mainstream media coverage, particularly with his "Off the Top Rope" video segment that would feature WWE superstars during evening editions of "SportsCenter."

Booker T was never supposed to be a permanent member of the Raw announce team but rather served in that capacity following last year's Superstar Shake Up. WWE originally placed David Otunga in the third seat on Raw, but Booker T filled in for him initially and took the gig. Booker T will return to serving as a pay-per-view kickoff show panelist along with his other WWE duties.