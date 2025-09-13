WWE has reportedly released Andrade. Real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza, Andrade was in his second run with WWE.

Professional wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp was the first to report Andrade's release. Andrade's departure was an isolated incident and not part of a wave of releases, according to Sapp, who also noted that Andrade was not on WWE's internal injury list. Sports Illustrated's Jon Alba subsequently reported that the release was not a mutual decision, nor was it made due to budget cuts.

Andrade had been put into a tag team with Rey Fenix over the summer. The tandem earned two title shots against The Wyatt Sicks, most recently in a six-pack tables, ladder, and chairs match at SummerSlam. Andrade hasn't appeared on TV since the Aug. 3 pay-per-view, and reports indicate he hasn't been backstage.

The wrestler has been moved to WWE's alumni page.

Andrade's exit ends his second stint with the company. Highlights from his second run include teaming with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40, a best-of-seven series with Carmelo Hayes, and competing in two Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Andrade originally signed with WWE in 2015, winning the NXT championship before graduating to the main roster in 2018. He won the United States championship during his first run. Andrade was granted his release in 2021, subsequently debuting with All Elite Wrestling as Andrade El Idolo. Andrade returned to WWE in 2024 after a strong run in AEW's Continental Classic grand prix.

Andrade has not publicly acknowledged his reported release.