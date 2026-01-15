The start of every new year leads to the most exciting time of the year for wrestling fans: The Road to WrestleMania. Things are already off to a hot start inside the squared circle with a shocking title change on SmackDown as Drew McIntyre overcame Cody Rhodes to win the undisputed WWE title through Three Stages of Hell, thanks to a little help from Jacob Fatu.

But as the schedule starts to heat up, there are some important stops along the way to reaching The Showcase of the Immortals. It begins with the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where one man and one woman will punch their ticket to WrestleMania. Then attention shifts to the Elimination Chamber in Chicago on Feb. 28, where again one man and one woman will book a title match at WrestleMania, set for April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas for the second straight year.

With all that in mind, the CBS Sports wrestling experts sat down to make five predictions about what we will see leading up to -- and at -- WrestleMania 42. Read on to see what we expect over the coming months.

1. Who is going to win the Royal Rumble?

Unanimous: Bron Breakker and Bianca Belair

Breakker's rise came sooner than expected. WWE clearly sees him as a future main event player, but Seth Rollins' injury expedited his role in The Vision. Headlining Mania might be premature, but then again, WWE already features him prominently on Monday Night Raw. If WWE goes all-in on Breakker, winning the Rumble is the best way to elevate him. I'm going to throw a dart for the women's Rumble. Bianca Belair hasn't wrestled since putting on the match of the weekend against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. A finger injury sidelined her longer than anyone expected. If she's secretly cleared, a Rumble return would be a great surprise, and a perfect set-up to challenge her former tag team partner, WWE women's champion Jade Cargill. -- Shakiel Mahjouri

Jey Uso winning last year's Rumble was great in that it was a genuine surprise. I don't think we get that level of drama this year. Personally, I'd prefer Bron Breakker not win the Rumble and earn a title shot at Elimination Chamber instead, but this feels like the year WWE gives Breakker a dominant Rumble and has him get the win. On the women's side, I agree with Shakiel that a Bianca Belair win would be the right move. Belair has been out of action long enough that her return will feel fresh. And we all know Belair can deliver in the WrestleMania spotlight. -- Brent Brookhouse

2. Who is going to win the Elimination Chamber?

Men's -- Roman Reigns (unanimous) | Women's -- Rhea Ripley or Liv Morgan

Roman Reigns has more WrestleMania main events than anyone. It's unlikely he'll be demoted this year. Breakker should win the Royal Rumble; it's the most prestigious path to Mania. "The OTC" doesn't need that boost. He'll find his path to a world title match through the brutal confines of the Elimination Chamber. Women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer needs a talented, high-profile Mania challenger. Ripley, after winning the Elimination Chamber, is a terrific foil for a match with high critical and commercial appeal. -- Mahjouri

I really wish I was saying anyone other than Roman Reigns here. WWE really needs to lean on guys who are closer to full-time to build the future. That said, WrestleMania is all about the "big names" and Reigns is a guy they can lean on for a main event match. Again, I'd love to be surprised by a different move, but I just don't see it. For the women's Elimination Chamber, Liv Morgan seems like a fair choice to get the win. Stephanie Vaquer needs a solid name challenger and Morgan fills the heel role and brings the credibility needed for a WrestleMania title match. -- Brookhouse

3. What is one major WrestleMania match that isn't currently on the radar but will come together in the coming months?

Unanimous: Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther screams special attraction. It's a modern dream match between two of WWE's stiffest strikers. It's a match that sells itself with minimal build required, a perfect way to utilize Lesnar's part-time status. It will be tremendously physical, and can further build Gunther's aura after he retired John Cena and Goldberg in 2025.

4. What will be the four top title matches at WrestleMania 42?

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Roman Reigns*

World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker

WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

-- Brookhouse

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes or Jacob Fatu vs. Bron Breakker*

World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

-- Mahjouri

*denotes if Rhodes is able to win back the title from Drew McIntyre