WWE released numerous superstars on Friday. Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler were among the most prominent professional wrestlers departing the company, according to multiple reports.

A combination of reports from journalists and tweets from WWE superstars started rolling in early Friday evening. Superstars on WWE's main and developmental roster were impacted by the releases. It's unclear which superstars were outright released, or if any had expiring contracts that weren't renewed.

Pro wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp reported Strowman, Baszler, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Dakota Kai and Gigi Dolin's releases. NXT superstars Cora Jade and Jakara Jackson were also released, according to PW Insider.

Strowman, 41, is the most high-profile superstar released by the company. The former WWE universal champion was prominently featured on WWE SmackDown, losing to Jacob Fatu in a No. 1 contender United States championship match before WrestleMania 41. Strowman's release brings an end to his second stint with the promotion. Strowman returned to WWE in 2022 after previously being released in 2021.

Baszler 44, was last seen on TV in the gauntlet match to qualify for the women's tag team championship showdown against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 where she teamed with Zoey Stark.

