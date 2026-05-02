The New Day is over. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the group's two active members, have reportedly left the WWE. Their exit comes one week after more than a dozen WWE superstars were cut from the roster.

Kingston and Woods have mutually parted ways with WWE, according to professional wrestling journalists Sean Ross Sapp and Cory Hays. Their departure brings an end, for now, to one of the most successful teams in professional wrestling history.

The New Day debuted in 2014 with Big E. Originally presented as a happy-go-luck black gospel superstars, they were widely rejected by fans. WWE pivoted by turning them into villains and giving them leeway to incorporate more of their personalities into the characters. Unicorn horns, pancakes, anime references and a trombone were used to tremendous effect. The group became humorously annoying and beloved by embracing interests they shared with the crowd.

Their success is unparalleled in the WWE. Their 13 WWE-branded tag team title reigns -- not including titles won from other promotions -- are the most in company history. They also have the most SmackDown tag team title reigns (7) and the longest Raw tag team title reign (483 days).

The New Day utilized the "Freebird Rule," meaning the members would rotate tag title defenses. After Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022, ending his in-ring career, Woods and Kingston continued as a tag team. Kingston last appeared on April 17, teaming with Grayson Waller in a failed attempt to win the WWE tag team titles. Woods is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Both superstars were part of the roster before joining up in The New Day. Kingston signed a development deal with WWE 20 years ago and debuted on the main roster in 2008. He's a former WWE champion with four intercontinental and three United States title reigns. Woods signed a developmental deal in 2010 and would go on to win the King of the Ring.

Two members of The MFTs have also left WWE. Sapp and Hays reported that JC Mateo and Tonga Loa are no longer under contract. Their departures come as a surprise because the group is such a regular presence on SmackDown. An offshoot of The Bloodline, the group is led by Solo Sikoa. They're currently feuding with Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Loa is a former WWE tag team champion who rejoined the promotion in 2024 alongside Tama Tonga. Mateo, known as Jeff Cobb outside of WWE, is an Olympian who lasted less than a year in the WWE.

The New Day, Loa and Mateo join 16 superstars -- including Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and the Wyatt Sicks -- who were cut by the promotion last week.