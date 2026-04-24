Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas, and the Wyatt Sicks have reportedly left the WWE. The group was among numerous names released by the promotion on Friday after WrestleMania 42.

Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Dexter Lumis are among those departing the company, according to professional wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp.

Cross published a statement after her departure, thanking WWE and its personnel.

"Goodbye and thank you, WWE," Cross wrote on social media. "I'm really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold. Thank you all for the continued love and support. A special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true. Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers, and all the backstage crew who make all this possible. To the amazing girls in the locker room."

The Wyatt Sicks debuted in 2024 following the death of Dallas' real-life brother Bray Wyatt. The group functioned, in part, as a tribute act to the late WWE champion. They recently held the WWE tag team titles with Gacy and Lumis defending them.

The group feuded with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs for months and seemed to wrap up their storyline last Friday, losing an eight-man tag team street fight.

Below are the reported cuts made on Friday, which includes two other women's superstars and a pair of NXT members.

WWE talent releases