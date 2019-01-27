WWE Royal Rumble 2019 odds: Expert picks and top predictions from wrestling insider who nailed last year's winners

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday is one of the marquee wrestling events of the entire year. The legendary pay-per-view's main attractions are two 30-wrestler over-the-top matches with one winner from the men's ranks and one winner from the women's ranks each getting to pick which championship belt they'll go after at WrestleMania 35. John Cena's Royal Rumble status is uncertain as he recently began shooting his next film project, but there are rumors that an appearance from The Rock or Kurt Angle could be in the works. In fact, The Rock is one of 10 favorites in the latest 2019 Royal Rumble odds to win it all at 20-1. Before you make your 2019 Royal Rumble picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine wrestling insider Adam Silverstein has to say.

Silverstein has been covering the WWE for CBS Sports since 2015. Last year, he nailed both winners of each Royal Rumble: Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The men's WWE Royal Rumble 2019 will feature a who's who of the league's roster, including Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Samoa Joe. And with Daniel Bryan vs. A.J. Styles for the WWE Championship and Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship also on the 2019 Royal Rumble card, there's plenty to look forward to.

For the women's Royal Rumble, we can tell you that Silverstein is all over Ember Moon (25-1) as his long-shot play. The event is all about setting up a successful WrestleMania, and Silverstein can see how Moon winning would fit the company's plans.

The former NXT Women's Champion made her debut on the main WWE roster at last year's Royal Rumble and was eliminated by the eventual winner and current Women's SmackDown champion Asuka. The two had a long-running rivalry in NXT and Silverstein can see how moving Moon from Raw to SmackDown to reboot that rift would liven up the Road to WrestleMania.

And while he thinks that 4-6 favorite Charlotte Flair has a strong chance to win the women's Royal Rumble 2019, the odds are frighteningly short for a 30-person match. Considering the circumstances, he's recommending Becky Lynch as the pick at 7-4 instead.

"Lynch is a fantastic value here, and WWE should probably be putting its biggest star over here. Instead, I think they will go with Flair winning and Lynch inserting herself into the match to make a triple threat. But on the chance they roll with Lynch, this is great value," Silverstein told SportsLine.

Silverstein is also delivering a strong pick for the men's Royal Rumble. He's also eyeing a longshot who pays out over 20-1 and fits into what could be a thrilling WWE storyline the next few months.

What are the top 2019 Royal Rumble picks? And which wrestlers could lead to a massive payout on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to get the top picks for the Royal Rumble, all from an elite WWE expert who nailed last year's winners.