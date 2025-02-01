The first major wrestling event of 2025 is here as WWE has descended upon Indianapolis for this year's Royal Rumble. Considered one of the tent-pole events on the calendar, the 30-person battle royal is always filled with plenty of drama and surprises.

As is always the case, the winner of the Rumble punches their ticket to main event WrestleMania and challenge for a world championship.

This year's men's Royal Rumble is expected to have plenty of drama and surprises. Among those confirmed as entrants are John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and more. But there are still 15 slots that are to be determined and WWE CCO Paul Levesque said you can expect plenty of wildness on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The women's Rumble match will also have plenty of both, and even more given that only 10 entrants have been announced. But among the most notable is the return of Charlotte Flair after more than a year away to recover from a nasty knee injury.

There are only two matches beyond the Rumbles on the card for Saturday, but they are sure to deliver the excitement. WWE undisputed champion Cody Rhodes puts his title on the line against friend turned foe Kevin Owens in a ladder match. Plus, the WWE tag team championships are on the line when titleholders #DIY take on Motor City Machine Guns in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Royal Rumble and glance at the crystal ball to see what may come. The event takes place Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It streams live on Peacock on Feb. 1 with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Royal Rumble matches

Men's Royal Rumble match (LA Knight, John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, 15 TBA): This match is shaping up to be an incredible showing. So many legends are filling out the entrants list and each has a unique story as to why they would make sense as the winner. Cena, Reigns, Punk, Rollins and McIntyre are all plausible favorites to walk away victorious and main event WrestleMania in April.

Women's Royal Rumble match (Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, 20 TBA): 30 women will compete in this Royal Rumble match. More entrants will be announced in the coming weeks. The WWE women's and women's world champions are usually absent, excluding special cases. Flair will be making her first appearance in nearly a year after recovering from injury.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Ladder match): Rhodes and Owens will fight for the undisputed WWE championship for a third time. Rhodes defeated Owens cleanly at Bash in Berlin. Rhodes also retained the title at Saturday Night's Main Event, but Owens had Rhodes pinned to the mat while the referee was unconscious. The undisputed WWE championship and the retired Winged Eagle WWE title belts will hang over the ring in this ladder match.

WWE Tag Team Championships -- #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (Two Out of Three Falls match): Gargano deceived MCMG to win the tag team titles. The two teams have been at odds ever since. They will compete in a two out of three falls match at the Royal Rumble.