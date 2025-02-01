The WWE Royal Rumble is the first stop of the WrestleMania 41 season. One male and one female superstar will secure world title matches by outlasting 29 other superstars in their respective divisions.

Two Royal Rumble matches are scheduled for Saturday. The men's Rumble is particularly competitive with John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins announced for the match. Bayley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan are among the former world champions competing in the women's match.

Two additional matches are scheduled for the Royal Rumble. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes defends his title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match, and the Motor City Machine Guns challenge #DIY for the WWE tag team titles.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Date: Feb. 1, 2025

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE Royal Rumble match card