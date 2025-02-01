The WWE Royal Rumble is the first stop of the WrestleMania 41 season. One male and one female superstar will secure world title matches by outlasting 29 other superstars in their respective divisions.
Two Royal Rumble matches are scheduled for Saturday. The men's Rumble is particularly competitive with John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins announced for the match. Bayley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan are among the former world champions competing in the women's match.
Two additional matches are scheduled for the Royal Rumble. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes defends his title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match, and the Motor City Machine Guns challenge #DIY for the WWE tag team titles.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.
Where to watch 2025 WWE Royal Rumble
Date: Feb. 1, 2025
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock
2025 WWE Royal Rumble match card
- Men's Royal Rumble match (CM Punk, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Penta, Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar and 12 TBA)
- Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Ladder match)
- Women's Royal Rumble match (Bayley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven and 16 TBA)
- WWE Tag Team Championships -- #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (Two Out of Three Falls match)