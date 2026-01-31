The Road to WrestleMania 42 begins on Sunday. The WWE Royal Rumble is the starting line for a journey that culminates with two world title matches at the Showcase of the Immortals. The man and woman who win their respective Rumble matches will choose a world champion to face at WrestleMania. Surviving the gauntlet can instantly create a new star or give a main event talent another shot at glory.

This year's fields are immensely competitive with numerous former champions in the mix.

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are among the heavy favorites in the men's match. Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are all big names on the women's side. For every former world champion on the card, multiple hungry contenders are looking to break out. Keep a close eye on Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, Jordynne Grace and Giulia to upset the applecart.

Rounding out the card is Drew McIntyre's first undisputed WWE title defense against Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles' potential retirement match against Gunther.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday afternoon. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for each match on the card.

Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31

Location: Riyadh Season Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited (subscription required)

2026 WWE Royal Rumble match card

Men's Royal Rumble match -- Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Gunther, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Dragon Lee, Penta, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and 13 more

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn Women's Royal Rumble match -- Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Giulia, Maxxine Dupri, Becky Lynch and 13 more

AJ Styles vs. Gunther*

*If Styles loses, he retires. If Gunther loses, Styles takes his Rumble spot.